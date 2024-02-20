NXT fans this one is for you!

With WWE 2K24 inching closer and closer 2K continues to reveal information about the game. This time WWE 2K revealed eight more Superstars that will be part of the WWE 2K24 roster.

However, this roster reveal has something unique about it, as all the Superstars announced here belonged to the NXT brand. Furthermore, they are some of the biggest names in the NXT brand.

So let's find out who were the most recently revealed WWE 2K24 Superstars.

Welcome to WWE 2K24 NXT Superstars!

WWE 2K has just announced that NXT Superstars Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Trick Williams, Cora Jade, Wolfgang, Fallon Henley and STACKS will be part of the WWE 2K24 roster.

It's great to see some of the biggest NXT Superstars being present in the game, especially Carmelo and Trick who once were best friends and now are bitter rivals.

This will allow fans to replicate the real-life NXT rivalries in the game or create their own, which makes the title even more immersive and enjoyable. Furthermore, it's great to see the next generation of WWE champions and potential faces of the company being added to the title from the get-go.

The WWE 2K community reaction was overwhelmingly positive, as most fans are very happy to see these Superstars in the game, especially since some of them are making their debut in the WWE 2K franchise.

More Superstars of the WWE 2K24 roster will be revealed in the future. So if you want to know if your favorite Superstar will be in the game, stay tuned to the WWE 2K social media platforms.

