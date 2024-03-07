How to remove the turnbuckle in WWE 2K24

Learn how to remove turnbuckles in WWE 2K24 and gain an edge in the virtual wrestling ring.

07 Mar 2024 3:53 PM +00:00

WWE 2K24 is a professional wrestling video game developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K. It is the tenth installment of the WWE 2K series released in March 2024. WWE 2K24 is available on all major consoles, including PC, PS4, and Xbox, but not on Nintendo Switch.

The game takes users to a wrestling ring, where virtual warriors clash to determine the ultimate champion. Mastering the game becomes crucial when players immerse themselves in the adrenaline-pumping action.

One such aspect is removing the turnbuckles, which comes with both risks and rewards. Well, continue with the post to learn how to do it.

What is a turnbuckle in WWE 2K24?

A turnbuckle is a padded metal device located in each corner of the wrestling ring. These are used to tension the ropes in professional wrestling and boxing rings.

The turnbuckle padding offers some cushioning to wrestlers coming in contact with them. This can happen during throws and slams, or even intentionally as some wrestling moves use the turnbuckle as an impact point.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: WWE 2K

When removed, the turnbuckle can become an improvised weapon within the aggressive world of virtual wrestling.

However, it's important to know that exposing the turnbuckle comes with high risks that can be equally dangerous to both the attacker and the defender.

How to Remove Turnbuckle in WWE 2K24?

Here's how you can remove the turnbuckle in WWE 2K24:

Move your wrestler close to the corner post where you want to remove the turnbuckle.

click to enlarge + 3

Next press these keys simultaneously according to the device you own:

On Xbox: RT + LB

On PlayStation: R2 + L1

On PC: Space + U

click to enlarge + 3

Once you press the buttons, your player will remove the turnbuckle with a swift animation revealing the bare steel beneath.

What are the pros and cons of removing turnbuckles in WWE 2K24?

While removing the turnbuckle can prove helpful, it can also act as a dual-edged sword. Here are some pros and cons of removing it:

Pros:

Exposed turnbuckles can help perform brutal attacks like Irish whips, running strikes, and character-specific finishers. These can offer significant damage and potentially turn the match.

Running attacks especially can be directed towards the exposed turnbuckle for a very brutal impact.

It can intimidate your opponent to play defensive.

Cons:

If the attack gets reversed somehow, the opponent can use the exposed turnbuckle against you causing greater damage and putting you at a disadvantage.

In traditional one-on-one matches, the risk is more than the reward. However, in hardcore or extreme rules matches, it may be more fitting due to the aggressive environment.

Removing the turnbuckle encourages more aggressive gameplay, where users prefer a more systematic approach with calculated risks.

Removing the turnbuckle in WWE 2K24 is a powerful but risky and strategic approach. Users should always weigh all the pros/cons and analyze the match type, opponent style, and your style of playing the game. Always keep in mind that this can be equally dangerous to both the attacker and the defender.

WWE 2K24 Sliders: The best settings for a realistic experience|How to climb a ladder in WWE 2K24|WWE 2K24: How to springboard|WWE 2K24: MyRISE Unlockable|How to upload face scans in WWE 2K24.

For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.