More WWE 2K24 Superstars ratings have been announced.

22 Feb 2024 9:01 PM +00:00

WWE 2K continues to reveal the ratings of Superstars in WWE 2K24, one of the most anticipated sports games of 2024. This time it was Bron Breakker, Bayley, and Sami Zayn who saw their ratings unveiled.

Superstars such as Sami Zayn and Bayley are two of the biggest WWE Superstars of the present and have held a plethora of championships. While Bron Breakker is the future of WWE.

So let's find out the ratings of these Superstars in WWE 2K24.

Bron Breakker WWE 2K24 rating

After dominating the NXT brand, Bron Breakker is now ready to do the same at SmackDown. Breakker is a once-in-a-generation talent, and it's safe to say that not only is he the future of WWE he might also be the present.

After taking all of that into account, WWE 2K24 gave Breakker an 80 OVR, which feels a little bit underwhelming after the spectacular year he had.

Sami Zayn's WWE 2K24 rating

Similar to Breakker, Sami Zayn's 2023 was also fantastic, and he played a major role in one of the best storylines in wrestling history. He was in the main of WrestleMania 39 where he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

In WWE 2K24, Zayn will have an 87 OVR, which is more than fair.

Bayley WWE 2K24 rating

Bayley's 2023 year wasn't the best, as the legendary WWE Superstar only won seven matches. But her 2024 couldn't have started better, as she won the Royal Rumble and is going to face Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women’s title.

In WWE 2K24, Bayley will have an 85 OVR, which she wasn't very happy about. However, due to how her 2023 panned out her rating feels appropriate.

More WWE 2K24 Superstar ratings will be revealed soon, so stay tuned for that.

