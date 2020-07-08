WWE 2K Battlegrounds PS4: Price, Pre-Order, Release Date, Consoles, Roster, Editions & More

Play through a new story mode told through original comic strips, alongside some WWE superstars!

WWE 2K21 is officially a pipe dream for 2020, so all eyes will be on WWE 2K Battlegrounds when it finally releases.

The graphics are in the style of an arcade game, but it sure does pack a punch that feels real!

Check out the insane trailer below, along with a bunch of other important details that concern PS4 users.

PS4

PS4 gamers have a lot to look forward to, with tons of customizable features and the ability to create their own characters!

GIVE THEM A SHOW: The full list of playable WWE superstars is insane!

For a bargain price, the world of WWE is your oyster, with insane battleground action as your favourite WWE Superstars and Legends.

Players will use special abilities and power-ups against each other in the Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, and much more.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will also release on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Price

Well, the Standard Edition of WWE 2K Battlegrounds will set PS4 users back $39.99 / £34.99, but it costs the same on all platforms.

TAG-TEAM: You will be able to play with friends in the upcoming game!

You can pre-order on all platforms here, but before you do, you should check out the Deluxe Edition, costing $49.99 / £44.99 on all platforms.

Along with the actual game, the Deluxe Edition includes 3 packs filled with digital goodies:

Digital Deluxe Bonus Pack

Raise some hell with Stone Cold Steve Austin, lay the SmackDown with the Attitude Era version of The Rock and get rowdy with Ronda Rousey. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar.

Edge Totally Awesome Pre-Order Pack

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will reek of awesomeness with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Currency Pack

Includes 1100 Golden Bucks, used to unlock additional Superstars and vanity items

Trailer

We’ve already got ourselves an official trailer for the arcade game:

The game’s clunky aesthetic actually looks very impressive for a game that costs surprisingly little at release.

Roster

WWE legends like Andre The Giant, The Big Show, Shawn Michaels, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Edge and John Cena are set to feature in the game.

THE AMIGO: You will be able to battle in locations all around the world!

But that’s barely scratching the surface of the insane pool of WWE superstars set to feature in the game.

Head on over to the WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster for the full list.

