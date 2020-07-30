BREAKING* WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Shawn Michaels and Triple H are in!

WWE 2K Battlegrounds are bringing in some heavy hitters in their most recent roster announcement!

There are few pairs in wrestling more associated with one another than Shawn Michaels (HBK) and Triple H (The Game) – so it’s only fitting they’re announced for WWE 2K Battlegrounds together!

HANDS UP: You’ll be able to put out some serious damage with the wild offenses in WWE 2K Battlegrounds

These two will cap off a star-studded roster in WWE 2K Battlegrounds filled to the brim with legends from all eras.

You can check out the announcement here.

While we haven’t seen a full moveset, we can be sure you’ll be able to tune up the band with some Sweet Chin Music and rise above with a Pedigree with these superstars.

Both Shawn Michaels and Triple H have plenty of storied rivals on the WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster so far – so you’ll be able to recreate some amazing historic matches.

And although we don’t yet know if you’ll be able to play these characters with an optimized for next-gen game, we at least know it will be releasing on current-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One.

You can also pre-order the game now!

AHEAD OF THE GAME: You can pre-order WWE 2K Battlegrounds now

That means you can at least play the game on next-gen consoles via forward compatibility.