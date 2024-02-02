Is Brock Lesnar in the Upcoming WWE 2K24?

2K is in a tricky spot.

There's a dark cloud over WWE at the moment, which is not what the company needs as it approaches WrestleMania 40. It's also the last thing 2K Games want with WWE 2K24 just two months from release.

The recent sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon has mainly focused on those behind the curtain rather than current wrestlers, but there is one wrestler linked to the lawsuit, though not explicitly named, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar removed from WWE SuperCard

On 1 February it was reported by PW Insider that Lesnar was removed from the WWE SuperCard game, which is a 2K product.

Lesnar was supposed to make his return to WWE at the recent Royal Rumble event, but with the lawsuit and following speculation he did not make an appearance.

With this move has come a huge amount of speculation around Brock's position in WWE 2K24, which is due to release in early March.

Is Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K24?

Under normal circumstances, Brock Lesnar would be one of the highest-rated wrestlers in WWE 2K24. However, these are not normal circumstances.

It's worth noting that Lesnar was NOT included in a preview build of WWE 2K24 that RealSport played on 29 January, however that build had a limited roster.

Unfortunately for 2K, it may not be as simple as just removing Lesnar from the game. This year's Showcase Mode is built around WrestleMania moments, many of which would include Lesnar.

From beating The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30 to his wars against Roman Reigns, at least one of the Showacse chapters is likely to focus on Lesnar. Removing it before launch would be a huge undertaking and almost certainly involve costs that 2K and WWE had not budgeted for.

It may be that Lesnar is removed as a playable character within the game, but his Showcase remains. This feels like the most straightforward solution, but even that may be unacceptable to WWE.

It remains to be seen what will happen, with no official word likely from 2K or WWE before the game's release.

We will keep this post updated should anything change in the future.

