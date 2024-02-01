WWE 2K24 Preview: Exciting developments await players

Making its way to the ring - the best wrestling game of all time?

The level of hype that swirls around WWE 2K24 could easily see its release go down like a lead balloon, with no significant alterations to note - at least on the face of it.

An age-old adage tells us that 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' but in the case of the 2K development team and the WWE 2K series, there is an expectancy to turn around a new game - even if WWE 2K23 was a rousing success.

However, after experiencing the game for the first time, we want to examine whether WWE 2K24 is set to rise to the top of the mountain or fall back into the midcard shuffle.

WWE 2K24 Preview

Our hands-on time with WWE 2K24 in London gave us the chance to try out the new WrestleMania Showcase mode, as well as explore new gameplay mechanics.

We also got to try out the brand-new ambulance match type for the first time ever - just one of three new match types confirmed to arrive in WWE 2K24.

BETTER THAN EVER - Could WWE 2K24 become the GOAT?

Whilst many are keen to see what additions 2K will make to build upon last year's success, we think the finer details could end up being the deciding factor in sustaining 2K's undefeated streak at the top of the wrestling game landscape.

WrestleMania Showcase

This year's WWE 2K24 Showcase is a celebration of WrestleMania, depicted through the retelling of some of the event's most iconic matches.

In our run with the game, we got access to three different matches within that mode:

Ultimate Warrior vs Rick Rude (WrestleMania 5)

Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 39)

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39)

2K Games have become famed for their graceful storytelling instincts throughout Showcase modes and this year is no different, with WWE commentator Corey Graves taking us through the tale of WWE's most iconic event.

One of the most impressive aspects, which seems to continually get better, is the Slingshot Technology that is implemented in WWE 2K24's Showcase Mode.

This tech allows the mode to seamlessly transition from gameplay to cinematics, to actual real-life footage.

CALLS FOR CELEBRATION - A WrestleMania celebration will be at the heart of WWE 2K24

The translation of movement and specific moments allows you to truly relive some of WrestleMania's most iconic bouts, bringing the action to life.

Mixing in real-life footage breaks up the gameplay and keeps you immersed, with achieving objectives still being somewhat of an arduous task.

As with most Showcase modes, there are unlockables to enjoy at the end of every match and completing the mode will no doubt leave you with a more exciting roster than before.

With a full slate of Showcase matches set to be revealed soon, we do not doubt that this different style of storytelling will be a big hit with players.

New additions

The WrestleMania Showcase mode isn't the only exciting addition to WWE 2K24, with new match types and a few headline game mechanics catching our eye during our first impression.

Another main feature we got to test out is the new ambulance match, which is as whacky and crazy as you would expect to see.

The match involves you beating your opponent to the point where you can comfortably shove them into the back of an ambulance and claim your win.

This bonkers stipulation is depicted brilliantly in WWE 2K24, with a few different stages being required in order to win.

Firstly, you have to lay the smackdown onto your opponent before opening the ambulance doors, throwing them in and then successfully navigating two button-mash mini-games.

While it will take some time to get your opponent to the point of submission, we think this new addition is a fantastic way to bolster WWE 2K's offerings and will no doubt be a favourite mode when playing with mates.

HISTORY MAKER - Biance Belair features on the cover of WWE 2K24

Another new addition to the franchise is the Trading Blows mini-game that will appear during certain points in the match. The purpose of the mini-game is to add an extra dimension to gameplay and it succeeds in that respect.

In order to win the mini-game, you need to hold down X (Xbox) or Square (PlayStation) to a certain point in order to land a hard blow. Your opponent then gets a chance to answer back. This goes on until someone fails or stamina depletes.

It may only be a small addition, but it's another great way in which 2K Games has listened to its community and reacted to feedback.

Speaking of small additions, the ability to throw certain weapons has also arrived in WWE 2K24. Whilst this mechanic did have a few issues during our time with the game, it did also add a totally different flavour - and range - to combat.

This addition harkens back to what we were saying above. WWE 2K24 doesn't revolutionise the franchise, but that's because it didn't need to.

What is does - remarkably well - is fine-tune areas of improvement and focus on the small details that go a long way to perfecting the bigger picture.

Overall thoughts

If our first hour of experiencing WWE 2K24 is anything to go by, this game will be a huge hit.

Subtle changes to character models and lighting once again enhance the overall feel and it's hard to look past this game when mentioning visual excellence.

STEPPING UP - Small additions go a long way in WWE 2K24

The new additions across the board may not seem revolutionary, but they go a long way to contributing majorly to the long-term development of the franchise.

With further details set to be revealed in the coming weeks, it's no surprise that the hype around this game is getting greater and greater with every passing day.

We said last year in our WWE 2K23 review that 2K is showing the rest of the world how to do sports games right, and WWE 2K24 is a further example of this.

Finishing the story is a big part of this year's game, but we think we're going to have big problems putting this one down when full release comes around.

WWE 2K24 releases on 8 March 2024 and can be pre-ordered NOW.

