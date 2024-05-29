Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity Walkthrough

Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves offers the unique and challenging endgame mode, Tower of Adversity. This will test your skills and push your teams to the limit. There are a lot of rewards to reap after successfully ascending the Tower of Adversity floors that will help you improve your Resonators.

In this guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know to tackle the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves.

How to Unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

Before you can step foot in the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves, there are a few requirements that you need to meet.

Reach Union Level 15 Complete the short tutorial quest, "Alone in the Abyss"

Credit: Kuro Games Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity

"Alone in the Abyss" automatically unlocks when you reach Union Level 15 and is more of a tutorial quest than an actual quest. What you need to do is speak to Sanhua at the location you will see marked and then you will be taken to a tower where you need to clear enemies within the time limit.

Once you finish one floor you can leave or continue to climb the tower for more rewards. Nevertheless, this is just an introduction to what lies ahead. When you leave the tower, return to Sanhua to complete the quest. After this, the Tower of Adversity will be permanently unlocked and available to you.

Tower of Adversity Walkthrough

The Tower of Adversity is divided into three distinct zones, each with different challenges, increasing in difficulty.

Stable Zone

This introductory zone consists of a single Resonant Tower with four floors. The enemies in this zone range from 35 to 50 level. It's designed to familiarize you with the core mechanics and doesn't require complex team compositions but for each level, you will need a different team because the game introduces Vigor, which we will explain a bit later.

What we suggest is to use Jianxin, Calcharo, and Sanhua on the last floor as this is the first time you might struggle. Anyways, Completion grants access to the Experimental Zone.

Credit: Kuro Games Wuthering Waves Hazard Zone

Experiment Zone

Once you have passed the stable zone you will get access to the experimental zone. Here, you will feel the step up in difficulty. In addition to the Resonator Tower, there will be an Echoing Tower, and each with four levels. Enemies, here, will be up to level 70. Since this is a bit more complex challenge, you will need two Resonator teams, with each team containing 3 Resonators to be able to challenge the Experiment Zone successfully.

It is highly recommended that you rotate between different Resonators while challenging the Experiment Zone to boost your potential and finish the stage within the time limit for higher rewards. One of the rewards, when you finish Stable Zone and Experimental Zone, is a one-time-only reward - the 4-star Electro Resonator Yuanwu.

Hazard Zone

Hazard Zone is the ultimate endgame content. Here, enemies are at Level 100. Now, the Hazard Zone consists of three towers. The first two towers have four levels each just like in previous zones, while the third tower, aptly named Tower of Hazard comes with only two levels. Now, the stages will rotate every few weeks to keep the battles fresh and challenging.

Since it is the hardest endgame content, we highly recommend you have your Resonators, Weapons, and Echoes fully leveled before taking on the Hazard Zone.

How Vigor Works in Wuthering Waves

Now to address the elephant in the room. The Tower introduces a unique mechanic called Vigor. Each character uses Vigor when used to clear a level. This Vigor cost increases with each level attempted (Level 1: 1 Vigor, Level 2: 2 Vigor, etc.). Vigor depletion encourages you to build and utilize multiple teams throughout the Tower.

Stable Zone: Requires minimal team variation due to low Vigor consumption.

Requires minimal team variation due to low Vigor consumption. Experimental Zone: Demands at least two well-developed teams for efficient Vigor management.

Demands at least two well-developed teams for efficient Vigor management. Hazard Zone: Requires three strong teams to conquer all towers while maintaining sufficient Vigor.

Best Teams for Tower of Adversity

You will need several strong teams with characters that complement each other. Your primary focus will be a strong DPS, Support, and Sustain.

Some suggestions include:

Chixia , Yangyang , Baizhi

, , Sanhua , Yuanwu , Verina

, , Rover , Yangyang , Baizhi

, , Jiyan, Sanhua , Verina

, Jianxin, Mortefi, Verina

However, we encourage you to experiment with different characters to best suit your playstyle.

Tower of Adversity Rewards

The Tower of Adversity offers a variety of rewards based on your performance in each zone. Here's a breakdown of the rewards you can earn in each zone:

Stable Zone

1 Crest: 100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 3,000 Shells

100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 3,000 Shells 3 Crests: 100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 3,000 Shells

100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 3,000 Shells 4 Crests: 100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Resonance Potions

100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Resonance Potions 6 Crests: 100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Energy Cores

100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Energy Cores 7 Crests: 100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Sealed Tubes

100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Sealed Tubes 9 Crests: 100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Sealed Tubes

100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Sealed Tubes 10 Crests: 100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Sealed Tubes

100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Sealed Tubes 12 Crests: 100 Astrite, 10 Hazard Records, 2x Advanced Sealed Tubes

Experimental Zone

1 Crest: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4,000 Shells

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4,000 Shells 3 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4,000 Shells

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4,000 Shells 4 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 3x Advanced Resonance Potions

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 3x Advanced Resonance Potions 6 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 3x Advanced Resonance Potions

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 3x Advanced Resonance Potions 9 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 3x Advanced Energy Cores

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 3x Advanced Energy Cores 12 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 3x Advanced Sealed Tubes

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 3x Advanced Sealed Tubes 15 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 5,000 Shells

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 5,000 Shells 18 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4x Advanced Resonance Potions

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4x Advanced Resonance Potions 21 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4x Advanced Energy Cores

100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4x Advanced Energy Cores 24 Crests: 100 Astrite, 20 Hazard Records, 4x Advanced Sealed Tubes

Hazard Zone

Rewards for the Hazard Zone are not static and rotate every few weeks. This keeps the challenge fresh and offers players the opportunity to earn new rewards each rotation.

General Tips:

More Crests earned within a zone translates to better rewards.

Astrite is Wuthering Waves' premium currency used for acquiring powerful characters and items.

Hazard Records are a unique currency exclusive to the Tower of Adversity, allowing you to purchase valuable items in the Adversity Exchange shop.

Advanced Resonance Potions, Energy Cores, and Sealed Tubes are used to upgrade your characters.

This is all you need to know about Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves!

