Wuthering Waves Gifts 5-Star Selector In Response to Launch Day Issues

The immense pre-release hype for Wuthering Waves turned sour for many players who encountered a slew of launch day issues that prevented them from even playing the game. Kuro Games quickly offered their apologies, delivering generous compensation, including another 5-star character selector and other rewards.

Wuthering Waves' launch wasn't smooth sailing. Players have been experiencing lag, stuttering, and audio cutouts, particularly within the starting city of Jinzhou. These performance issues are primarily caused by server problems, which many stated can only be addressed by the developers, causing much discontent.

Wuthering Waves Responds to Launch Day Issues with Compensation and Fixes

Following widespread launch day issues and player criticism, Kuro Games has quickly released a developer note on their official Chinese social media account, not only reaffirming their commitment to improving the game but also offering hefty compensation rewards as an apology.

It's important to note this post is currently only available on Chinese social media platforms, but the rewards will most likely apply to global servers too, to avoid further backlash.

The compensation rewards include:

10x Radiant Tide to be sent via in-game mail on May 25

to be sent via in-game mail on May 25 Standard character selector (5-star) to be sent via in-game mail on May 26 The selector will be available for a year , valid until May 22, 2025

to be sent via in-game mail on May 26

The developers have also optimized several gameplay issues that players have been very vocal about, including allowing players to skip more parts of the story and improving controller support for smartphones.

While disappointed by the issues, some players understand the challenges and inevitability of launch day shenanigans. Kuro Games' swift response demonstrates their commitment to the project.

Credit: Kuro Games

The comparisons between Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact intensified with the launch issues. Some saw this as a win for Genshin, while others praised Kuro Games' responsiveness: “They did so much in the past 48 hours then Hoyoverse could with Genshin in the past almost 4 years. Them listening to the community and reflecting on what they can do better makes me feel so heard.” says @killerxpoint.

With the Novice banner offering two guaranteed 5-star characters and this new selector, players can easily create a powerful team without spending a dime! Not too sure who you want to pull for? Check out our guide "Which Standard 5-Star Character is Best in Wuthering Waves" to help you choose!

Full Translation of Post

Announcement on Game Experience Issues and Ongoing Optimization

Dear Drifters,

Since the launch of “Wuthering Waves”, we have received numerous feedback from players regarding game experience issues. We deeply apologize for not providing a better gaming experience. We will address these issues through upcoming updates to improve the game content. As a token of our apology, we will distribute additional compensation on May 25 at 10:00 (UTC+8):

✦ Compensation: 10 Radiant Tide✦ Eligibility: Players who created a character before July 3 at 03:59 (UTC+8) and have a Union Level ≥2

In addition to ongoing performance optimizations, here are specific adjustments and future development priorities:

(1) Optimization of Skip Function

To address feedback regarding “limited skip options, unclear skip button display, and lengthy main storyline,” we will:

Modify the [Skip] button icon. Significantly expand the skip range of the main storyline, including skipping the prologue and the first act. Support skipping stationary dialogues. Open Resonator [Yinlin]’s Companion Tasks soon. Due to technical limitations, skipping cutscenes in the storyline is currently not feasible. We appreciate your understanding!

(2) Optimization of Combat Experience

To improve combat experience based on feedback about weak hit feedback, poor controller mode experience, and vision obstruction during battles, we will:

Conduct specialized optimizations for various combat scenarios to enhance positive feedback during combat.

Improve controller functions and address issues with delayed customization options.

(3) Thank You Gift: Selectable Permanent 5-Star Character

In response to feedback on the [New Player Summon Event], we apologize for the unsatisfactory experience. On May 26 at 10:00 (UTC+8), we will send a special item, [Tide Sound Thank You Ticket], to all players via mail. This can be used to obtain a selectable permanent 5-star character. The event is valid until May 22, 2025, at 11:59 (UTC+8). Please refer to the in-game announcement for detailed rules.

(4) Ongoing Development of More Optimizations and Version Content

We will continue to optimize game content and develop new features and events, such as:

Enhancing some NPC art resources. Adding a layered map feature. Introducing more Resonator transformation gameplay.

We are aware that “Wuthering Waves” still has many areas for improvement. We will continue to refine the game content and experience. Thank you again for all your attention and support!

If you're looking for more Wuthering Waves-flavored content, check out our homepage where we've covered everything we know about Jinhsi, the Huanglong cycle banner order leaks, Wuthering Waves codes, how to get Astrite quickly, and much more!