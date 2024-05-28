Wuthering Waves Backflip Challenge Location & How to Complete

The Wuthering Waves Backflip Challenge, also known as The Liondancer's Practice Quest, offers a fantastic opportunity to obtain early rewards.

Upon arriving at Jinzhou city, this quest can be easily accessed. Discover how to start the Liondancer Practice quest, successfully finish it, and reap the rewards!

Wuthering Waves Backflip Challenge Location

The Liondancer's Practice Quest in Wuthering Waves becomes accessible after conversing with Xiuyi in Jinzhou. Look for him near the gift shop symbol on the map.

The gift shop is situated on the city's lower level. Xiuyi will propose that you attempt Liondancing and present three levels of challenge. Remember, each level offers rewards, so be sure to conquer all three!

Easy level : Newbie in Town

: Newbie in Town Medium level : Getting Warmer

: Getting Warmer Difficult level: Hall of Famer

Wuthering Waves Backflip Challenge Walkthrough

The primary challenge of the backflip task in Wuthering Waves lies in the fact that as soon as you reach the medium level of difficulty, the platform starts to shrink.

There is a possibility of inadvertently backflipping off the platform and needing to glide back on, which results in the excessive consumption of stamina.

Backflip

To successfully complete the backflip challenge on all levels, the key is to execute the backflip while in mid-air after leaping off the platform. Align yourself with a corner, jump, and then execute the backflip to land back on the platform.

Repeat this sequence to achieve ten backflips. Remember not to press any other buttons after jumping off!

Easy and Medium level: Perform a backflip at the peak of your jump after walking and jumping off the corner of the platform.

Perform a backflip at the peak of your jump after walking and jumping off the corner of the platform. Difficult level: Instead of strolling, swiftly sprint towards the edge of the platform and then leap off. Execute a backflip at the highest point of your jump. While performing the backflip, press the W/forward key to maintain a steady rhythm and surpass the time constraint.

If you touch the ground, the challenge will end and you must start over. If you happen to fall off the platform, you can glide to safety, but keep in mind that this will deplete your stamina!

For every level of difficulty, you will receive a prize for executing 5 backflips, and an extra reward for accomplishing 10.

The task is to "perform additional backflips" without any additional incentive, simply to motivate you to continue even after reaching 10 backflips and the timer is still running.

Quest Rewards

Upon successfully completing all three levels of difficulty in the Backflip Challenge / Liondancer Practice Quest in Wuthering Waves, you will be rewarded with a total of:

105 Astrite

160 Union EXP

32,000 Shell Credit

+ a variety of other items: Basic/Medium/Advanced Energy Core, Advanced Seal Tube

Difficulty Level Reward Easy Level (5 Backflips) Astrite x 5 Union EXP x 10 Shell Credit x 2000 Basic Energy Core x 1 Easy Level (10 Backflips) Astrite x 10 Union EXP x 20 Shell Credit x 3000 Medium Energy Core x 1 Tyro Pistols (or alternatives) Medium Level (5 Backflips) Astrite x 10 Union EXP x 20 Shell Credit x 3000 Basic Energy Core x 1 Medium level (10 Backflips) Astrite x 20 Union EXP x 30 Shell Credit x 6000 Tyro Sword x 1 (or alternative) Medium Sealed Tube x 1 Advanced Energy Core x 2 Basic Energy Core x 2 Wood-textured Shards x 3 Difficult level (5 Backflips) Astrite x 20 Union EXP x 30 Shell Credit x 6000 Tyro Gauntlets x 1 (or alternative) Basic Energy Core x 1 Medium Energy Core x 1 Advanced Sealed Tube x 1 Difficult level (10 Backflips) Astrite x 40 Union EXP x 50 Shell Credit x 12000 Basic Energy Core x 1 Medium Energy Core x 1 Advanced Sealed Tube x 1

The Rewards are determined by the outcome of our quest, although there may be slight variations if RNG influences the drops of Basic, Standard, and Advanced Chests during the quest.

