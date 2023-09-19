Valorant Leaks Reveal MAJOR Lotus Map Changes

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is in full swing, and among the flurry of agent changes, leaks have sprung regarding possible adjustments to Lotus, a map that has been a point of contention within the Valorant community since its release. While the map has undergone a number of small tweaks in the past, leaked information suggests that Lotus is slated for a major overhaul later this year.

Lotus is an ancient city built by the Astral Guardians in the Western Ghats of Omega Earth’s India, also known as the City of Flowers. It was meant to be a multiverse nexus that connected Alpha Eather with Omega Earth, but a mysterious event rendered opening a portal a potentially catastrophic event. Here are all the leaked changes coming to Lotus!

All leaked Lotus changes coming to Valorant

According to credible Valorant leaker, “ValorLeaks”, Lotus is about to receive some major map changes in the near future. In a tweet, they provided a quick fly-through, revealing that Lotus' C site, B site, and A link will undergo significant adjustments.

Lotus C site changes

The area just beyond the entrance to C site has been widened, with the left wall moved further back, and a box placed in the corner.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: ValorLeaks

A tall box will be placed just behind the existing box in the water near the C-site, leaving insufficient space for campers.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: ValorLeaks

Furthermore, a tall spiked structure will be added to provide more immediate cover between C Waterfall and the site.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: ValorLeaks

Two additional boxes will be placed beside the existing tower of boxes on C-site, filling out the space.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: ValorLeaks

Lotus B site changes

B-site will be widened, with the wall where the boxes rest being pushed back to create more space on the site.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: ValorLeaks

Lotus A link changes

The area within A link will be expanded, and the wall beside the destructible door will be moved back to generate more space.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: ValorLeaks

Valorant players are divided on these changes, with some expressing concern that they will make the map more frustrating to play on due to the increased number of "rat" spots.

Under the post, “RealTonyD2” commented: "Doesn't really fix the issues. Just adds more defense hiding spots. The doors should stay open longer once activated." Jollztv also remarked, "Looks good! Still not a fan of the fact you can plant for mound though."

Other players have voiced their disdain for the map altogether, with DeadlyCreatorYT saying "I speak for everyone when I say that the most appropriate change for this map is to remove it entirely from the game and add Icebox back into the rotation."

Despite the divided opinions, some players are hopeful that the overhaul will breathe new life into the map and reshape the strategies and dynamics of gameplay. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for further updates!

