Keep your eyes on them!

27 Mar 2024 2:34 PM +00:00

Clove, the first new Valorant agent of 2024 and the sixth Controller overall, is now playable worldwide! Since her dazzling debut at Masters Madrid, many players have eagerly awaited the opportunity to try out Clove in-game, particularly drawn by her unique ability to influence the game even beyond the grave!

Clove stands out from other Controllers with their aggressive playstyle. Described as a Controller that “plays like a Duelist", Clove's kit thrives on taking the fight directly to the enemy.

How to unlock Clove in Valorant?

Clove is now playable across all regions! This young Scottish “immortal”, known for causing mischief "in both the heat of combat and the cold of death", will expand the roster to 25 (following the arrivals of Gekko, Deadlock, and Iso in 2023). Their arrival also brings a welcome touch of diversity to the game, following the recent reveal of their non-binary identity.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Here are some ways to unlock Clove in Valorant:

Use 200,000 XP to unlock for free

to unlock for free Unlock instantly with 1000 VP (around $10)

(around $10) Unlock with Kingdom Credits in 29 days

in 29 days Free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Clove takes the fight from beyond the grave!

Clove stands out not only for their vibrant street-style outfit with playful pink and purple motifs, but also for their unique abilities that are sure to shake up the meta. Their ultimate, "Not Dead Yet", allows Clove to self-resurrect upon activation. This resurrection process takes about two seconds, during which you are invulnerable and can move around, giving you a short window to reposition.

The catch is, once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or a damaging assist within 12 seconds, or they will die, again. Playing into the “immortal” theme, Clove will also be able to deploy smokes after death!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

According to Agent Gameplay Designer Dan Hardison, optimal Clove gameplay revolves around taking risks and “playing with fire”. To neutralise enemy utility and remove them from the round, trading your life can be advantageous. Unlike other Controllers, Clove's raw execution power might be lower, but their post-death contributions encourage a more aggressive playstyle. To truly master Clove, you must not “cower from your opponents”, but instead, be prepared to sacrifice yourself for the “greater good”.

While it's early to predict Clove's full impact on the meta, Executive Producer Anna Donlon says in a press conference at Masters Madrid, "They bring something so interesting to the game. I think they’re gonna bring a level of depth and a level of creativity and zaniness that will be really interesting to see how those pros adapt to. We're at the beginning of the season, so we'll see how quickly they're integrated, but [Clove] is definitely a curveball, and so it’ll be exciting to see where they end up.”

Interested in learning more about Valorant's Clove? We've got you covered! Check out our guide on everything you need to know about Clove, including their abilities, release date, and more!

If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to dive into what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its release date, Battle Pass, and more! On top of that, learn all about the five new skins leaked for the Sovereign 2.0 skinline, and the upcoming underground map, here.

VCT Team Bundles | Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 | Valorant Primordium Bundle | How to Get Light 'Em Up Spray | Valorant Fracture Map Guide | Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once | What is Secure Boot in Valorant

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.