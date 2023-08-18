All Upcoming MAJOR Breeze Map Changes in Valorant

With the heart-pumping Valorant Champions 2023 in full swing and news about an upcoming new map, it seems that Valorant players have more to look forward to with Riot Games revealing major changes to the iconic Breeze.

Since its release back in Act 3, many Valorant players have had a love-hate relationship with Breeze. The "tropical paradise" map has received multiple updates and was ultimately rotated out of the map roster in Episode 6, replaced by Split. This time, Valorant has officially announced its return in the upcoming Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 update, along with news that the map will receive a major overhaul.

The revamped Breeze will be rotated in, resulting in Pearl and Fracture being rotated out. Here are all the Breeze map changes coming to Valorant!

All Breeze map changes coming to Valorant

Breeze B site, A Hall, the A Shop, Cave, and Mid will receive major changes.

The most significant changes are in the Mid area and A-side of the map. One side of the Mid Pillar has been completely blocked off, making holding or taking Mid control more streamlined. While A Hall will be cut off by a wooden fence, there is a possibility that Agents will teleportation abilities will be able to teleport through. The entrance and interior of A Shop have been significantly widened.

Additionally, a crab and scorpion symbol has been engraved onto the two pyramids on A site, likely intended to facilitate callouts.

Breeze Mid changes

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games Breeze Mid changes

Breeze B Site changes

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games Breeze B Site changes

Breeze A Hall and Mid Door changes

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games Breeze A Hall and Mid Door changes

Breeze A Site Cave and Shop changes

click to enlarge + 5 Breeze A Site Cave and Shop changes

A Site changes

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games Breeze A Site changes

That was all the upcoming Breeze changes coming to Valorant soon! Interested in learning more about Valorant? We've got you covered. Check out our Episode 7 Act 2 guide here, everything you need to know about the recently confirmed Valorant movie, as well as updates on the prestigious Valorant Champions 2023, complete with a schedule, all participating teams, and more!