Valorant Champions is just around the corner, and fans can't wait to see the best teams in the world in action. This tournament is the pinnacle of competitive Valorant. It will provide fans with plenty of entertaining moments and astonishing plays.

This time, the event will take place in the City of Angels, where VCT Americas is also held. Champions 2023 has all the ingredients to be the best Valorant tournament ever. The competitive level of Valorant has never been so high, and it's almost impossible to predict who is going to take the trophy home.

So, let's find out everything about Valorant Champions 2023.

Valorant Champions 2023 schedule

As mentioned above, Valorant Champions 2023 takes place in Los Angeles. The tournament starts on 6 August, and until 26 August, we will be able to see some exciting matches and high-level gameplay.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: AXS.com

Furthermore, players can also earn drops by watching matches. So, make sure you tune into the event.

Format

The Valorant Champions tournament has two stages. They are the group stage and playoffs. The group stage is composed of four groups of our teams each, that play each other in a double-elimination GSL format. It takes place from 6 August to 13 August.

When it comes to the playoffs, it's a double-elimination format, with all the matches being a best of three, except for the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final. The playoffs start on 15 August and end on 26 August.

Valorant Champions teams

There are a total of 16 teams present at Valorant Champions. These teams come from all over the globe. We have five teams from the EMEA region, four from the Americas region, four from the Pacific League, and three from China.

However, despite coming from different corners of the globe, they all have just one goal. To take the trophy home and write their names in the history books.

The teams that will be attending Valorant Champions are the following:

Teams Region Fnatic EMEA Team Liquid EMEA FUT Esports EMEA Giants EMEA Natus Vincere EMEA Evil Geniuses Americas League NRG Americas League LOUD Americas League KRÜ Esports Americas League Paper Rex Pacific League DRX Pacific League T1 Pacific League ZETA DIVISION Pacific League EDward Gaming China Qualifier Bilibili Gaming China Qualifier FunPlus Phoenix China Qualifier

Group stage

The 16 teams that will attend Valorant Champions 2023 are divided into four groups. Only the two best teams from each group will advance to the playoffs stage.

Here is what the Valorant Champions 2023 groups look like:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Paper Rex Evil Geniuses Fnatic Team Liquid KRÜ Esports FunPlus Phoenix ZETA DIVISION Natus Vincere EDward Gaming FUT Esports NRG DRX Giants T1 Bilibili Gaming LOUD

Where to watch Valorant Champions

There are many ways to watch Valorant Champions 2023. The official Valorant YouTube and Twitch channels are the most popular options. However, many regions across the world have their own official broadcast. So, make sure to check if your language has an official stream.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: VALORANT Zone

Plenty of content creators will also co-stream the event. This provides fans with a more casual and unique way to watch the tournament.