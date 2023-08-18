Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is just around the corner. The community is very excited about it, with fans eager to see which changes the new Act will bring.

The Act 2 of Episode 7 will introduce a new Battle Pass, but this time no new agent or map is coming. So far, fans have loved the new episode because of its great content. We expect that to continue, with Act 2 delivering even more incredible content, such as new skins, great Battle Pass rewards, and more.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about Valorant Episode 7 Act 2.

Release Date

As mentioned above, Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is almost here. The new Act will go live on 29 August, at 2PM PT/22PM GMT. In some specific regions, the Act will only launch on 30 August, because of time zone differences.

Just like it happens before every new Act, the Valorant servers will undergo a restart. The ranked servers will be down for a couple of hours, and the competitive queue will be disabled because of it.

click to enlarge + 2

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 also marks the official launch of the Premier feature. This means Valorant Premier will become a permanent game mode, and that no changes should be coming to it in the near future.

A new patch will also go live at the same time as the new Act begins. We expect this patch to bring some agent changes, but the map rotation should remain the same.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battle Pass

We still don't know much about the upcoming Battle Pass. However, we can expect it to introduce some new skin lines, icons, player cards and sprays.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Roccat

Fans were quite happy with the Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass, and are hoping Riot Games can once again deliver a great Battle Pass.

Like all the other previous Battle Passes, we expect this one to cost 1000 Valorant Points.

We will make sure to update this article as soon as more information about Episode 7 Act 2 is made available. So, make sure to check it regularly.