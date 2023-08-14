Since its release in 2020, Valorant has quickly become one of the biggest video games in the world. The Riot Games FPS has a gigantic fan base, that continues to grow with every passing year.

The game also has one of the most popular esports scenes, despite existing for a little over three years. Tournaments are constantly setting new viewership records, and many teams already have a very passionate fan base.

Because of all that, Riot Games thinks it's the perfect time to release a Valorant movie! Yes, you heard it right, Valorant is getting a movie. Since Valorant has a big lore, which has been very well developed in the past three years, a movie doesn't seem that much out of pocket.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about the upcoming Valorant movie.

Valorant Movie release date

So far, most of the information about the Valorant movie is not official, as Riot Games still didn't announce the movie. However, a lot of information about this project has been leaked by very credible leakers from the Valorant scene.

click to enlarge Credit: @KLaboratories The Valorant movie is coming to cinemas in 2025!

Brazilian leaker KLaboratories was the one that revealed that Riot Games and Tencent were working on a Valorant movie. According to him, it's going to be quite different from the League of Legends Netflix hit series Arcane.

According to KLaboratories, the movie trailer will be released on October 13, 2024, with the movie coming out in 2025.

Trailer

Unfortunately, the Valorant movie trailer still hasn't been released. As mentioned above, the trailer is coming on October 13, 2024. According to KLaboratories, the movie trailer is still a work in progress.

However, the Brazilian leakers also said the trailer would be somewhat similar to the official cinematic that was used to celebrate the game launch in China. This cinematic shows the direction of where the movie is going and its differences compared to Arcane.

Studio

Riot Games and Tencent will produce the movie together. So far, we have no information about the director, writers, or any of the cast that will be involved in the movie.

Once more information about the movie is released, we will make sure to update this article. So, make sure you check this article regularly.