Valorant players are encountering a hindrance in the form of Error Code 51, which hampers their ability to connect to games even after successfully finding matches.

This predicament has resulted in some players being penalized with bans, as the game mistakenly assumes that they are purposefully abandoning matches. It is important to note that this issue is not typically related to your internet connection or hardware.

Instead, it is commonly caused by a malfunctioning anti-virus program or corrupted system files within the Windows operating system. To assist you in resolving Valorant Error Code 51, we have prepared a concise guide.

So let's find out how to fix Error Code 51 in Valorant.

Disable your antivirus

This solution has proven effective for the majority of players. Before launching Valorant, it is recommended to temporarily disable your anti-virus program, which should allow you to log into the game without encountering any errors.

Once you have completed your matches, you can safely re-enable your antivirus. If you solely rely on Windows Defender, you may disregard this step and explore the alternative solutions provided.

Turn off DEP

Another answer to the how to fix error code 51 in Valorant question is to turn off DEP. Data Execution Prevention (DEP) is an inherent memory protection feature integrated into the Windows operating system. Its primary function is to safeguard your system against potential harm inflicted by viruses and various security threats.

However, it appears that the recent Valorant patch might be conflicting with DEP, resulting in errors. While awaiting a resolution from Riot Games, you may contemplate disabling DEP. Rest assured, this action poses no risk to your system's security and can be performed safely.

To turn off DEP follow the steps below:

Sign in to Windows as Administrator Press ‘Windows+R’ and type sysdm.cpl. Hit Enter Click ‘Advanced’ tab and then click the ‘Settings’ button Click on Data Execution Protection tab and click ‘Turn on DEP for all programs and services except those I select’ Click ‘Add’ button and then browse and add all the executable (.exe) files that are causing the issue Click ‘OK’ Restart the system and try running Valorant

Repair your system files

If the aforementioned solutions prove ineffective, you may attempt to repair your system files in the Windows operating system.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to accomplish this task:

Press Windows key and type cmd Right-click on ‘Command Prompt’ and choose ‘Run as Administrator’. A command prompt window appears Type sfc /scannow and hit Enter key Let the SFC scan to finish (The repair process is automatic)

We hope this guide was useful and helped you fix the error code 51. If you continue to experience difficulties, it is advisable to submit a ticket on Riot Games' support website to seek further assistance.

