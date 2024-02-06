A new Valorant patch is here.

After being delayed because of the Riot Games layoffs, Patch 8.02 has finally arrived at Valorant. This is the smallest patch the game has seen in a very long time, and there aren't any major gameplay changes.

Viper received a small change, there were some bug fixes and the Esports HUB made its comeback. It's safe to say Patch 8.02 won't have a huge impact in the current meta, but it's still important to know what changes it introduced.

So let's find out everything about Valorant Patch 8.02.

Valorant Patch 8.02 biggest changes

Patch 8.02 has already gone live, and as mentioned above, introduced some small changes.

Viper Poison Cloud ability received an art update, with her "Decay debuff" visuals also being updated to become more clearer and easily visible. There were no more agent changes in Patch 8.02.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games The Valorant Snakebite Shorty skin.

This patch also addressed two small bugs and re-introduced the Esports Hub, which gives fans an easy way to follow the VCT 2024 action in the client. It's also worth noting that, the Snakebite Shorty skin also received an art update

Patch 8.02 was a small patch and didn't introduce any massive agent or map change. We expect Patch 8.03 to introduce many more changes and also impactful ones at that.

You can check the full Valorant 8.02 Patch Notes below.

Valorant 8.02 Patch Notes

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Valorant Patch 8.02.

Agent Updates

Viper

Viper’s Poison Cloud (Q) grenade has received an art update.

The visuals for our Decay debuff have been updated to be clearer and readily visible.

Cosmetic Updates

The Snakebite Shorty has received an art update.

Esports Features

Esports Hub

You can learn more about the full VCT format and follow along as our partnered teams compete in the four International Leagues, starting with VCT Kickoff. Kickoff matches begin on February 16th with VCT Americas. VCT Pacific, EMEA and China will follow shortly after.

As we progress throughout the season, global events like VCT Masters Madrid will unlock in the hub with even better tournament visualizations and brackets so you can keep up with all the action.

Our live tag and filterable schedule page will let you know when matches are being played, and you can click out to the official streams directly from within the client.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue with killfeed not numbering correctly with area-of-effect abilities that kill multiple people.

Fixed an issue with Auto Re-Enter Scope setting not updating properly.

Player Behavior

Fixed an issue where the links to the Terms of Service and Penalties and Bans FAQ were not localized to their respective regions.

We hope this article answers all of your questions about the Valorant 8.02 Patch and we wish you good luck in your games.

