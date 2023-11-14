Valorant Sentinels of Light 2.0 Bundle: Release date, skins, and more

Recent leaks reveal that the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle is coming to Valorant soon, bringing the second installation to the dazzling Sentinels of Light skin collection. The Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle will feature a skin for the Shorty, Spectre, Phantom, Odin, and a duel wield melee.

The collection was part of Riot Games' Summer 2021 Sentinels of Light event, centred around the tale of the Ruined King, Viego's, return to Runeterra and the "Sentinels of Light" who stand against him. The original Sentinels of Light bundle garnered immense popularity upon its release, owing to its stunning variants and crisp sound effects, raising high expectations for its successor.

Riot Games is known to deliver meticulously crafted skin designs, and Valorant is no exception, especially when there is a compelling narrative attached to the skins. The Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle is poised to captivate the Valorant community with the same brilliance as its predecessor!

Valorant Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle cosmetics

The Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle is rumoured to feature skins for the following weapons:

Shorty

Spectre

Phantom

Odin

Melee (Relic Stone Daggers).

Additionally, similar to the first Sentinels of Light skin bundle, this continuation will also feature a gun buddy, player cards, sprays, as well as a new finisher and kill audio. Stay tuned, as we will update this article with more information as it becomes available!

Valorant Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle release date

While there has been no official announcement from Riot Games, recent leaks suggest that the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle is set to arrive in Valorant following the end of the current Valiant Hero skin bundle rotation on 14 November 2023.

However, it's important to note that this information is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

Valorant Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle price

The anticipated price for the complete bundle is 8700 Valorant points. The melee weapon on its own is expected to be around 4350, and individual weapon skins should be priced at 2175 each.

What are Valorant skin bundles?

Valorant Bundles are collections of cosmetics that can either be bought individually or all together for a reduced bundle price.

All bundles are only available for a limited time. After they are retired from the store, players will no longer be able to obtain any gunbuddies, player cards, or sprays that came from that bundle. Weapon skins however can still become available by other means through the store's daily offers, a Night Market, or special bundles like the Run It Back Bundle.

