Valorant Chromedek Bundle: Release date, skins, price, and more

Alongside the much-anticipated Sentinels of Light 2.0, a futuristic, sci-fi-themed Valorant skin bundle was recently leaked, making waves in the Valorant community. After the relatively well-received Episode 7 Act 3 launch bundle, Valiant Hero, players are eager to see what the following new skin lines will bring to the table.

Based on the leaked image, the upcoming bundle is called "Chromedek" and it boasts a sleek, modern design for the Shorty, Bulldog, Phantom, Marshal, and a melee weapon.

Riot Games has always been renowned for developing stunning and well-executed skin designs, and Valorant is no exception. The new “Chromedek” bundle leans towards a more tried-and-true thematic with a Magepunk-esque design.

Valorant Chromedek skin bundle cosmetics

As previously mentioned, the Valorant Chromedek bundle features skins for the following weapons:

Shorty

Bulldog

Phantom

Marshal

Melee knife

click to enlarge Credit: @ValorLeaks

The leaked image showcases skins adorned with intricate metallic engravings and glowing neon accents, giving the bundle a futuristic appearance.

It appears that this bundle will most likely be a "filler bundle," meaning that unique effects or animations are unlikely. Aside from weapon skins, it remains uncertain whether the collection will include gunbuddies, player cards, and sprays.

Valorant Chromedek skin bundle release date

While Riot Games has yet to make an official announcement, recent leaks indicate that both the Sentinels of Light 2.0 and Chromedek skin bundles are expected to arrive in Valorant following the conclusion of the current Valiant Hero skin bundle rotation on 14 November 2023.

The exact order of release is still unconfirmed, but players can anticipate the arrival of these bundles in the near future.

Valorant Chromedek skin bundle price

The complete Chromedek bundle is expected to cost 5100 Valorant points. The melee weapon on its own is likely to be priced around 2550 points, while individual weapon skins should cost around 1275 points each.

What are Valorant skin bundles?

Valorant Bundles are collections of cosmetics that can either be bought individually or all together for a reduced bundle price.

All bundles are only available for a limited time. After they are retired from the store, players will no longer be able to obtain any gunbuddies, player cards, or sprays that came from that bundle. Weapon skins however can still become available by other means through the store's daily offers, a Night Market, or special bundles like the Run It Back Bundle.

