UFC 4: Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua reported to appear in new game

It may come as a surprise, especially with Fight Night rumours refusing to go away, but it looks as if a boxing-UFC collab will be in UFC 4!

After a logo image was leaked online, more eyebrows are being raised as two boxing world heavyweight champions are set to appear in the game - Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua Confirmed?

Sports journalist Brian Mazique spoke in a Fight Guys video about how he had spoken to sources "close to the situation" and that Fury and Joshua will be playable characters in the new UFC game.

UFC 4 looks to be on the way

It may sound farfetched for two heavyweight boxers to appear in the game, but with Mike Tyson appearing in UFC 2 - this suddenly becomes a whole lot more realistic.

EA Play Reveal?

We are likely to see at least one game jump out of nowhere at EA Play this week, and that now looks to be UFC 4.

Other contenders include Battlefield VI and a possible return of NBA Live 21, with Star Wars: Squadrons and Madden 21 already teased.

