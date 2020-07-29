UFC 4 Career Mode SCREENSHOTS: Press conference, Team Photos, In-Game Social Media, and more

Did you miss these stills from one of the most anticipated game modes in EA’s upcoming MMA game?

EA appears to be pulling an interesting tactic when it comes to sharing news on their upcoming UFC 4 title, as they have shared some screenshots for career mode on Instagram, that they didn’t on Twitter.

With the career mode trailer on its way, these screens give a very good glimpse at what to expect. Here’s what you may have missed out on, in all the excitement!

UFC 4 Career Mode Screenshots

Released on the official Instagram page for EA UFC 4, these screenshots certainly give us a lot to work with! Let’s take a closer look.

READ MORE: UFC 4 Career Mode Trailer – How to watch and when

Becoming Champion

CHAMPION! Your fighter becoming the ultimate fighter!

The above shot shows your fighter reaching the upper levels of the UFC.

It’s a pretty powerful image, and we imagine players are going to be swelling with pride as they see their fighter taking centre stage!

Training

This post from Twitter, shows our fighter getting ready to practice. We can see a whole host of training equipment from the ladders, all the way to the kettlebells!

TRAINING TIME: Time to light the fire

Once again, EA is looking likely to give us a very authentic feeling experience with UFC 4 and we’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store for us with our trainer too.

Press Conference & Social Media

We get our first look at what the social media element in career mode looks like, and again, it looks very convincing!

OMG! He did not just say that!

READ MORE: Brian Hayes Interview – You can now turn down fights in the UFC

But this is also a bit of double whammy, as we get our first look at the press-conferences in the game.

We wonder if any in-game fights could break out at the events, to add to what already looks like a dramatic career mode journey.

Team Photos

We get this awesome shot of the fighter with his trainers, sharing in the victory after claiming the belt.

GET MY GOOD SIDE: Group photos after winning the belt!

The detail of the fighter putting the shirt back on, showing the advertisers and so on, is just next-level, and bodes very well for the rest of the game!

When can we see the full trailer?

The countdown is on for the Career Mode Trailer and the other player ratings reveals!

Find out how, when, and where to watch the trailer right here.

UFC 4 comes out on 14 August 2020 for Xbox One and PS4, make sure to check back in with us for all the latest!

PRE-ORDER NOW: UFC 4 for Xbox One and PS4