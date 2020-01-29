PS Plus February 2020: Free game leak! Crash Bandicoot announced ahead of today’s release

January 2020 was a great month for PS Plus members, as they could download the entire Uncharted collection for free!

Since then, gamers have been yearning to find out which free games will be made available in February 2020.

Well, it looks like the official PlayStation Espana YouTube channel has just given it away!

PlayStation Espana Community Post

Yesterday evening PlayStation Espana shared a community post that gave away a major hint…

LOOSE LIPS: The PlayStation Espana account dropped a massive hint

The post translates in to: “Tomorrow at 17:30 we’ll announce February’s PS Plus games. Can you guess which games? Hint: One of them is a very well known saga.”

The post is followed by a GIF of the one and only Crash Bandicoot, so it’s fair to say we can expect our favourite furry friend to be made available as part of February’s free games.

Which Crash Bandicoot game will we get?

Well, there’s two Crash Bandicoot games currently available on PS4 – Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Considering that Crash Team Racing only came out in June last year, we’re probably looking at a free release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

N. SANE NOSTALGIA: The N.Sane Trilogy is made up of the first three Crash games remastered

This game is a collection of remasters of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot Series, so get ready for some serious nostalgia!

