Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Deals, PS Plus

PS Plus February 2020: Free game leak! Crash Bandicoot announced ahead of today’s release

PlayStation Espana have dropped a huge hint that Crash Bandicoot will be available for free!

crash ps plus leak

January 2020 was a great month for PS Plus members, as they could download the entire Uncharted collection for free!

Since then, gamers have been yearning to find out which free games will be made available in February 2020.

Well, it looks like the official PlayStation Espana YouTube channel has just given it away!

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

PlayStation Espana Community Post

Yesterday evening PlayStation Espana shared a community post that gave away a major hint…

crash ps plus leak
LOOSE LIPS: The PlayStation Espana account dropped a massive hint

The post translates in to: “Tomorrow at 17:30 we’ll announce February’s PS Plus games. Can you guess which games? Hint: One of them is a very well known saga.”

READ MORE: PS5’s release date, price, launch titles and everything else you need to know

The post is followed by a GIF of the one and only Crash Bandicoot, so it’s fair to say we can expect our favourite furry friend to be made available as part of February’s free games.

Which Crash Bandicoot game will we get?

Well, there’s two Crash Bandicoot games currently available on PS4 – Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Considering that Crash Team Racing only came out in June last year, we’re probably looking at a free release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

crash-bandicoot-ps-plus-february-2020
N. SANE NOSTALGIA: The N.Sane Trilogy is made up of the first three Crash games remastered

This game is a collection of remasters of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot Series, so get ready for some serious nostalgia!

READ MORE: PS Plus February 2020 – All the discounts for PS Plus members

Phil Pangalos

Written by

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.