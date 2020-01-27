PlayStation Plus February 2020 deal: Save money with 12-month subscription offer

PS Plus is a great way to broaden your PlayStation games collection, but it can be costly, so looking for a bargain can be crucial.

The main deterrent for PS Plus is the hefty £50 price tag for a 12-month subscription.

Luckily for you, we’ve found a great deal that means you can save a few quid whilst getting access to the amazing rewards PS Plus offers!

CD Keys

CD Keys is a great way of saving on your favourite games while still getting the same content.

You can currently purchase a PS Plus pass for £38.99 on the CD keys website while still getting the same rewards as going directly though your console.

On the PlayStation website, it costs a whopping £50! That means going through CD Keys will save you over £10 over the year!

Current Games

If you purchase PS Plus before February, you will be able to play last month’s games.

These include the thrilling Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, as well as Goat Simulator.

The games were:

Goat Simulator

Try to enjoy the idea of running, bashing into things and licking random objects for the rest of the month

The title says it all really – The only aim of the game is to do as much damage to the open-world map as possible by flinging goats at it.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

The collection will only feature single-player campaigns for the trilogy, so fully immerse yourself into the world of Drake and the unforgettable cast with zero distractions

Naughty Dog’s ground-breaking storyteller has been rebuilt, so you can follow Nathan Drake on his perilous journey across the globe.

Drake puts his life on the line against ruthless enemies in order to uncover unfathomable treasures.

Both are outstanding games at a great price – it’s a deal you can’t afford to miss!

But these deals don’t last forever, so if you’re considering these games, you only have a couple more days to collect these rewards.

Along with PS Plus, you get a free Vue Pass to get discounts at the cinema, all for the great price of £38.99 on CD Keys.

How CD Keys Works

Once you have purchased the PS Plus subscription from CD Keys, you will be sent, by email, a code that you can redeem on your PlayStation System.

From here it will automatically start your 12-month subscription.

Happy bargain hunting!

