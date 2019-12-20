PS4 January sale 2020: Best games releases, prices and much more

The PlayStation January sale is already up and running – with a chance to grab a handful of the biggest games at heavily discounted prices.

So, what’s on offer on the PS site?

Biggest and best PS4 deals

Well, if you haven’t played FIFA 20 yet, now’s your chance – it’s been slashed from £59.99 to £29.99, a massive saving.

Elsewhere, the brilliant Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is down from £59.99 to £44.99 – so there’s no better time to force yourself to spend your hard-earned cash.

FALLEN PRICE: Which side of the force will you choose?

Need for Speed: Heat also gets a price cut – shaving of £20 of its £59.99 original RRP. Proceed with caution on this one, though – it’s a lot better than Payback but Heat’s critical reception was pretty lukewarm.

Our pick of the bunch, though, goes to Spider-Man – which is down to a crazy £15.99 – it’s got to be the cheapest price on the web.

GTA V is another classic you can pick up for less than £20. It may be a few years old, but Rockstar has no plans to turn off the content tap just yet – so it’s an absolute steal.

ABSOLUTE STEAL: The immensely popular GTA V is now less than £20

Also worth a nod is Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2, the former getting knocked down to £44.99 while Rockstar’s classic is slashed from (a ridiculously steep) £89.99 to £29.99.

Oh, and God of War is £12. Praise be.

OK, that’s the good stuff… but what about not so good?

Well, personally I’d stay away from Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (not just because my account was hacked and I woke up to find my game completed with all the unlocks and all the main bosses dead).

Nope, for the simple reason that it just feels far too familiar – even if the Deluxe Edition is available for £21.99.

JOIN THE CREED: Odyssey is one of five AC games available

Also, you may want to dodge World War Z.

On paper, it sounds class, but in reality, it’s not much fun. Think Left For Dead without the raw intensity and weapons that feel like pea-shooters.

Happy hunting!

The Best PS4 Games to buy for Christmas 2019 – NBA 2K20, COD: Modern Warfare, Star Wars & more

With less than a week to go, the countdown to Christmas day is well and truly on.

Many of you will be in panic present buying mode, but fear not as RealSport is here to offer a festive helping hand.

If it’s a PS4 game you’re after (either for someone special or as a treat for yourself) then look no further, as we’ve listed all the best PS4 game you could buy this Christmas!

But before we get into it, the PlayStation Store’s Christmas deals just went live.

With up to 70% off a huge range of PS4 games digitally, there is plenty to choose and enjoy over the festive season, including God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition, Dying Light & Gran Turismo Sport to name just a few.

Just head on through to PlayStation Store to find out the full list of titles, and find out your regional pricing.

Click “Next” to see the best games this Christmas 2019…