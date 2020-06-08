Sims 5 PS4 Price: PC Price, Other Systems, Content, Release Date and More!

With the release of Next-gen consoles later this year, it is unclear as to how much Sims 5 may cost.

Sims has been one of the biggest games of the last few decades and continues to deliver, even in 2020!

It’s been six years since the release of Sims 4, and Fans are excited for the possibility of Sims 5 releasing later this year!

Sims 5 will likely bring a lot of new gameplay and graphical updates to the current experience.

We hope Sims 5 will release on all platforms including next-gen consoles.

Unfortunately, the new game will likely be very pricey, but it’ll almost definitely be worth it.

PS4 Price

Sims will have “Triple-A” status due to the development and publishers.

This means Sims 5 is likely to be around £50 at release on most, if not all platforms.

Sims 4 has had continued content for the last few years and has seen a huge price reduction for the base game (no DLC included).

Currently, you can get Sims 4 for around £7 on the G2A discount site. We’re likely to see something very similar happen to the price of Sims 5 over the years to come.

PC Price

You’ll need to begin by downloading the Origin Launcher and creating an Origin Account.

You’ll be able to download amazing EA games here, including Sims 4 and the upcoming Sims 5 at release.

You’ll also have the option to get Origin Access or Origin Premier to get some of these game at a discount, or for free!

Again, be sure to check G2A for more discounts on games including Sims.

Other Systems and Content

Unfortunately, there’s nothing planned for Switch at the moment and mobile has their own standalone Sims game.

Fans want to see the inclusion of some of the DLC now seen in current Sims games, at the release of Sims 5.

It could be possible for EA to include DLC like “Cats and Dogs” or “Parenthood” at release.

We’re also likely to see some huge graphical enhancements with the next-gen release.

Sims 5 is expected for a late 2020 / early 2021 release!

This means we’re likely to see Sims 5 release on the next-gen consoles.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both releasing in Holliday 2020.

If Sims 5 were to release on next-gen consoles, it would give Maxis and EA a lot of freedom regarding their graphics and gameplay, due to the improved hardware of the new consoles.

We’ll have to wait for more information from EA regarding a release date, so make sure to check back to RealSport for the latest info on Sims 5.