The Sims

The Sims 4: Star Wars Journey to Batuu OUT NOW – Release date, download, price, gameplay features & more

In a galaxy far far away lies the next big addition to the Sims universe and it’s one amazing crossover!

by Brandon Ridgely Sep 9, 2020
sims 4 star wars journey to batuu

Many Sims fans might have been hoping for some Sims 5 news at Gamescom, but instead, EA announced their brand new Star Wars themed Game Pack for The Sims 4!

Keep reading to find out more about Journey to Batuu.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 Journey to Batuu Trailer
3 Gameplay
3.1 Create your own lightsaber!

Release Date

Journey to Batuu released on 8 September 2020.

ts4 key art 16x9 gp09 3840x2160 1 jpg adapt crop191x100 1200w 1
IN A GALAXY FAR FAR AWAY: The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu is out now!

You can download the new Game Pack directly from Steam, where you can also purchase the game for a massively discounted price!

Journey to Batuu Trailer

The initial reveal trailer was aired at Gamescom featuring all kinds of characters and references to the Star Wars universe:

In the trailer, we saw Rey, Kylo Ren, all kinds of alien races from the series, stormtroopers, ships (including the Millenium Falcom) and lightsabers.

Following the reveal trailer, EA also released a Gameplay trailer that delves a little depeer into the new game pack – check it out below:

Gameplay

According to EA:

‘Sims will cross paths with members of The Resistance, the First Order and the scoundrels, who are vying for control over the Black Spire Outpost.

Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to batuu designs 1
NEW HOME: You’ll have tons of awesome Star Wars-inspired items to put in your Sims 4 home

Players can pledge allegiance to the group of their choice and complete missions to earn their trust and some galactic credits along the way.

As Sims take on new challenges and critical missions, they’ll increase their reputation and unlock new rewards like starfighter access, new clothing, artefacts and equipment, and eventually meet the leaders of the forces on Batuu.’

Create your own lightsaber!

EA has also revealed that you’ll be able to collect kyber crystals to make your own lightsaber!

sims 4 journey to batuu lightsaber 1
YOU UNDERESTIMATE MY POWER: Take on other simmers in lightsaber duels

You’ll also have the chance to create your own droid companion.

What’s even better is once you return from your trip to a galaxy far far away, you get to hold onto all your Star Wars goodies and use them back in the normal world!

