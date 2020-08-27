UPDATED* The Sims 4 Gamescom: STAR WARS expansion revealed, What it means for The Sims 5 & more

The Sims community might have hoped for news on The Sims 5 at Gamescom, but as predicted, we've got some fantastic news about the Sims 4!

Keep readng to find out more about the new Game Pack for The Sims 4.

Star Wars Sims Expansion!

It was a surprise to be sure...but a welcome one!

We now know that the next expansion for The Sims 4 will be Star Wars themed!

The footage showed gameplay, including Jedi mind tricks between Simmers, and construction of Star Wars-eque style houses!

The famous Star Wars canteen even featured! For a closer look, head over here!

What does this mean for The Sims 5?

Well, unfortunately this annuncement doesn't bode well for a Sims 5 reveal.

Many had hoped that we'd hear information about the new title at Gamescom, but it looks like we might be waiting a little longer.

But you never know, EA may have a surprise up their sleeve...

