Minecraft Dungeons, when is it coming out? Release date, Hero Edition, Gameplay and more

We’ve got all the details and more about when the next addition to the Minecraft world comes out.

So Minecraft Dungeons, when is it coming out? People who will be waiting for the hugely anticipated game can rest somewhat assured that the game will arrive next month.

However with the current situation in the world with Covid-19, it would be understandable if some people thought Minecraft Dungeons could suffer a delay.

Fans will surely have their fingers crossed that Minecraft Dungeons doesn’t go the same way as the indefinitely postponed Last of Us Part 2 did.

Let’s take a look at when Mincraft Dungeons is coming out and what could be in store for us when it does!

When is Minecraft Dungeons coming out?

The game is set to be release on the 26 May 2020 on a number of different platforms.

The original Minecraft is available to play on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Playstation. Minecraft Dungeons will be coming out on, you guessed it, the very same platforms!

A highly praised feature of Minecraft was its ability to bring together players from multiple platforms. So it’s great news that this theme is being continued for the upcoming game too.

LIGHTNING FAST: With the release just around the corner, the game is certainly coming out soon!

Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition will be available for $19.99 USD/ £14.99

Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition will also be available for $29.99 USD/£24.99, and includes some of fantastic additions.

A Hero Cape, two player skins, and best of all a chicken pet companion who will be loyally at your side through thick and thin. It also includes two DLC packs, when they become available.

WADING THROUGH THE CROWDS: The popularity of the original Minecraft sets the bar high

If the wait for the physical game is too much, then players will be happy to know that Minecraft Dungeons will come to Xbox Game Pass when it comes out for PC and Xbox One.

Even better, there are many free updates planned for the game!

Gameplay

The gameplay reveal trailer gave people a glimpse of what to expect when Minecraft Dungeons is coming out next month.

Some of the best moments came from the player wielding a Thor-like hammer. Lightning abilities were on display as the player thundered their way through countless hordes.

But also, there were some details which look set to make the game very special indeed.

TAKE IT FOR A SPIN: There are some seriously stylish ways to attack with friends

For one, co-operative multiplayer will feature in the game, giving players the chance to play with friends and conquer the challenges thrown their way.

We even got a glimpse of some team inventory management, perfect for building the ultimate dungeon force.

The game will be coming out soon, and we’re all hoping that it doesn’t hit any delays.

For everything else on this anticipated title, be sure to check back in soon!