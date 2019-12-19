PlayStation Store's Christmas Deals - God of War, Dying Light, Gran Turismo Sport & more

The PlayStation Store’s Christmas deals are available, with up to 70% off a huge range of PS4 games digitally.

This includes God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Diablo III: Eternal Collection, just to name a few.

Here we will cover our top five games from the list, but you can check out the full collection here.

God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition

God of War is a third-person action-adventure video, focusing on Norse mythology and following a more seasoned Kratos and his son, Atreus, in the years since God of War III.

GOD AMONG MEN: Possibly the best PS4 game ever released?

The two live in the world of the Norse gods, a savage land inhabited by many ferocious monsters and warriors.

In order to teach his son how to survive in such a world, Kratos must master the rage that has driven him for many years and embrace his newfound role as a father and a mentor.

Dying Light

Techland's open-world first-person survival game revolves around Kyle Crane infiltrating the quarantined zone of an Ottoman-esque city, Harran.

INTO THE LIGHT: A sequel is expected in Spring 2020

It features an enemy-infested, open-world city with a dynamic day and night cycle, with climbable structures that support a fluid parkour system.

The game released in 2015, but still sees millions of players a month, even with a sequel heavily in development!

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands is a tactical shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Paris.

DON'T GIVE UP THE GHOST: Wildlands solid over 1 million units in 2017

The Ghosts have been sent behind enemy lines and into the heart of the terrorised, corrupted country to restore order and break ties between Santa Blanca and the government who have been letting them wreak havoc.

You can play single player or multi-player and will need endurance, patience and teamwork to take down the Santa Blanca cartel.

Gran Turismo Sport

One of Gran Turismo Sport's main focuses is competitive online racing, being supported by the international governing body of motorsport and serving as the platform for the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championships.

REV IT UP: Updates keep coming to the Polyphony title

The game launched with 168 cars and 29 tracks, but free game updates have brought the count to 309 cars and 58 tracks as of August 2019.

You'd be silly to sleep on this masterpiece of a racing game if track days are your idea of a good time.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo III is a hack and slash action role-playing game, which retains the isometric perspective from its predecessors.

DANCE WITH THE DEVIL: How far into the depths of hell will you go?

Challenge Death itself as Malthael, the Angel of Death, as he attempts to harness the infernal powers of the Black Soulstone.

Commanding the powers of blood, bone, and armies of undead, the Necromancer joins the fight.

If you are interested in getting some amazing deals, head on through to the PlayStation Store to find out your regional pricing.

For more PS4 games to buy this Christmas, head here.