PS5 controller design: Leak, patent, content, features, release date, pre-order & more

Sony is hard at work on the PS5, as it gears up for a Holiday 2020 release.

So, it was only a matter of time before gamers got interested in the new controller. And their prayers were answered… sort of, before being dashed.

As reported on ResetEra, Japanese commercials for the PS5 appeared to show the full design of the console alongside its official logo and a release date of December 4, 2020.

However, a quick look of this reveals it’s actually a fake – with the image of the DualShock 5 clearly a photoshopped picture of a third-party PlayStation controller.

What we do know, however, is that Sony appears to have filed a patent featuring a rendered image of the new DualShock 5 controller’s design for the PS5.

While its appearance is, of course, subject to change over the coming months, the patent image looks very similar to the DualShock 4 controller, featuring the same overall button layout.

The design is noticeably thicker and more circular, featuring larger adaptive triggers and slightly smaller sticks.

New features

The thicker, more circular design can be attested to a need for more internal space in the controller.

SUBTLE TWEAK: A slightly bulkier controller provides more internal space

Along with the adaptive triggers, new rumble and audio improvements might necessitate more internal space, resulting in a slightly bigger controller.

The adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will work together to provide various levels of resistance to simulate the environment that they are being used in.

NEW DIMENSIONS: Do you like the look of this potential controller?

This means that sand and mud will feel slow and sticky, and running on ice will be imitated by a high-frequency response in the thumbsticks, making it feel like your character is sliding.

Even jumping in a pool will result in a sense of the resistance from the water!

PS5 release date and cost

Sony has officially confirmed the PS5 will release “Holiday 2020”, which means it’ll land some time between October and December next year.

The Ps4 came out in November 15th 2013 (a long time ago, eh?), which could give us further indication that the new console is penned for a pre-Christmas launch.

To back up this theory, a leak has suggested the release date will be November 20, which would put it in direct competition with the Xbox Series X, which has a rumoured release date of November. Game on.

Price-wise, the PS5 will be around the £400 mark, we reckon – priced competitively with the Xbox Series X. It’ll come down to games – but both will be armed with some heavy hitters.

Microsoft has revealed Halo Infinite will be a launch title – while the PS5 will likely launch with a few big exclusives.

PS5 pre-order

Some keen-eyed journos at GamesRadar report that a number of retailers, such as GAME in the UK, Best Buy in the US, and Game Mania in the Netherlands have launched sign-up pages online.

Here, you can sign up and they’ll let you know the second the PS5 will be available to pre-order. Worth a punt if you ask us.

On the production side, dev kits are landing at developer’s doors, and have found their way on to Reddit.

Companies like Square Enix ave revealed they’re hard at work on on a PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV, while BioWare has dropped a teaser trailer for a 2022 release of Dragon Age 4.

