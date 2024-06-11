Best adidas Basketball Shoes 2024

When it comes to basketball shoes, there's no shortage of options from a variety of top brands. Among them, adidas stands out with a strong presence in the NBA. Being a major player in the basketball shoe market, the brand offers a wide range of sneakers designed for the court too. However, this wide range of sneakers can make choosing the best adidas basketball shoes for your feet quite overwhelming, but that's where our guide comes in.

We've curated a list of some of the best basketball shoes adidas has to offer, considering factors like price, reviews, and the features and technology each shoe provides. From BOOST cushioning that enhances energy return to innovative traction patterns ensuring optimal grip, adidas basketball shoes are built to perform, so our guide is here to help you break down these features and more, making it easier for you to find the perfect pair of kicks tailored to your game.

Best adidas basketball shoes

Credit: adidas

1. adidas Harden Vol. 8

Best adidas basketball shoe overall

With seven iterations setting the stage, the adidas Harden Vol. 8 continues the legacy of its predecessors, elevating performance with a suite of new features and cutting-edge technology.

The highlight of this model is the full-length adidas JETBOOST foam, which delivers enhanced elasticity and springiness with every stride and jump. Complementing this is the classic BOOST technology in the midsole, ensuring maximum comfort throughout the game. The shoe’s lightweight textile upper enhances breathability, while the rubber outsole, designed with a multidirectional traction pattern, offers superior grip, no matter how fast you move across the court.

Combining lightness, grip, and responsiveness, the Harden Vol. 8 embodies excellence, making it one of the top choices among adidas basketball shoes for most players.

Reasons to buy:

JETBOOST gives an insane response each step you take

Features BOOST foam for comfort

Comes with a grippy outsole

Credit: adidas

2. adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY

Best budget adidas basketball shoe

The adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY stands out as one of the best budget basketball shoes you can buy right now, let alone the best budget basketball shoe in adidas' ranks. Its combination of stability, cushioning, and lightness has likely helped give Damian Lillard an edge on the court, so it makes sense to include it here.

To begin with, the sneaker boasts a dynamic Bounce Pro midsole that helps give elevation along with stability and comfort. Meanwhile, the internal sock liner and TPU propulsion plate help keep you secure while on the move, reiterating that feeling of stability once again. The propulsion plate also lends itself to providing energy during takeoff, while the zonal herringbone-pattern rubber outsole helps with grip on landing and during quick changes of pace and direction.

So, even though this sneaker is a little more budget-friendly than most, it's still packed with technology designed to boost your on-court performance, hence why it's made the cut.

Reasons to buy:

It's a little cheaper than most adidas basketball shoes

The Bounce Pro midsole aids stability and comfort

You get a zonal herringbone-pattern outsole underneath for grip

Credit: adidas

3. adidas Trae Young 3

Best adidas basketball shoe for guards

As a guard, you need a set of sneakers that can match your pace and multidirectional movement as you make plays and sink long-distance threes. In this scenario, the adidas Trae Young 3 looks like a prime option to consider.

This shoe is designed for Trae Young himself, and it features elements like a textile upper and lining to maintain lightness and breathability. It also comes with Composite Foam in the midsole to make any moves you make on the court even more explosive.

Alongside the foam, the Trae Young 3 features an asymmetrical Torsion System that's designed to add support on hard plants and cuts, plus it has engineered zones in the textile to enhance breathability even further. When competing at a top level, you really do need a pair of shoes as good as the adidas Trae Young 3s to keep up with the best guards around.

Reasons to buy:

Features a textile upper with engineered spots for added breathability

Composite Foam in the midsole provides comfort and helps with explosive moves

The asymmetrical Torsion System gives support during hard plants and cuts

Credit: adidas

4. adidas Crazy 1

Best adidas basketball shoe for forwards

Although it may seem a little strange to feature the late Kobe Bryant's sneaker as a top pick for forwards, especially considering he often played as the shooting guard, it's the design and shape of the shoe that gives it an edge under the hoop.

The molded synthetic leather upper with TPU accents not only provides a retro feel, they also improve the 'defense' around your feet. The durability of these materials means the kicks can withstand the wear and tear of battling to secure rebounds, which is a crucial part of a forwards' game. Adding to this, the sneaker features a reinforced toe bumper and lace cage system to maximize that 'defense' while also adding support, helping to provide that locked-in feeling.

With an EVA midsole, rubber outsole, and its own Torsion System for stability, there really isn't much to dislike when it comes to the adidas Crazy 1.

Reasons to buy:

It has a rugged and durable exterior

You get a reinforced toe bumper for even better security

Its lace cage system helps keep you locked-in

5. adidas AE1

Best adidas basketball shoes for ankle support

Finally, we come to Anthony Edwards' signature AE1, an exceptional choice for those prioritizing ankle support in basketball shoes.

The AE1 features a slightly higher collar than other adidas sneakers, ensuring a secure lock-in and enhanced ankle support. Additionally, the midsole is equipped with BOOST technology, providing superior comfort and energy return for explosive movements. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole delivers a reliable grip when you need it most, enhancing performance on the court.

The AE1’s durable exterior, paired with a textile upper, is designed to withstand the rigors of intense play, further cementing its appeal and supportive nature. As a result, the adidas AE1 is a standout option for basketball players seeking optimal support and performance, particularly around the ankle.

Reasons to buy:

The higher collar provides support around the ankle

Features BOOST foam inn the midsole

It has a durable exterior that blends with a lightweight textile material

And that's it! Hopefully, our guide has helped you pick out your next pair of basketball shoes. Stay tuned for more guides like this at RealKit.