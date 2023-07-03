Best Sneaker Deals 2023

When it comes to filling out your shoe collection, it's important to always be on the lookout for the best sneaker deals to ensure you can add to your wardrobe for less. However, finding these deals is often easier said than done... until now.
We've put together a list of the hottest deals and discounts on some of the best sneakers on the market today. From top brands like adidas and Nike to sneaker retailers like Size?, we've rounded up the very best offers out there right now to make your next sneaker purchase just that little bit cheaper.
Make sure you check back in with us as well because we'll be keeping our list updated to ensure you don't miss out on some serious savings. Let's get right into it...
Sneaker deal of the day
Nike Air Force 1 Low Since 82 "University Blue"
Released toward the end of last year, the "University Blue" Air Force 1 is a throwback to some of the original and arguably best Air Force 1s from the '80s, showcasing a bright blue and white colour scheme with retro Nike Air branding on the heel.
It's a simple sneaker, but one that would make for a great addition to any collection. And, there's never been a better time to make that a reality as the sneaker is currently on sale at Nike for 49% off (40% in the UK), meaning it costs just $75.97 (£80.97) right now. Don't miss out!
Best Nike sneaker deals
US deals:
- Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies" - Was $150, Now $75.97 (49% off)
- Nike Air Max 97 "Atlantic Blue Yellow" - Was $185, Now $92.97 (49% off)
- Nike Cosmic Unity 2 "Blackout" - Was $160, Now $72.97 (54% off)
- Nike Air Max 1 "Crepe Hemp" - Was $180, Now $90.97 (49% off)
- Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Mocha" - Was $110, Now $88.97 (19% off)
UK deals:
- Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE "Light Orewood Brown" - Was £164.95, Now £82.47 (50% off)
- Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" - Was £164.95, Now £131.97 (19% off)
- Nike Dunk High "Spray Paint" - Was £114.95, Now £68.97 (40% off)
- Nike Air Force 1 Low Since 82 "White Pink" - Was £134.95, Now £80.97 (40% off)
- Nike Terminator High "Noble Green" - Was £124.95, Now £74.97 (40% off)
Best adidas sneaker deals
US deals:
- adidas NMD_R1 "Shadow Navy" - Was $160, Now $80 (50% off)
- adidas Ultraboost 1.0 "Linen Green" - Was $210, Now $147 (30% off)
- adidas Stan Smith Parley "Chalk White" - Was $125, Now $82 (34% off)
- adidas Dame 8 "Cloud White" - Was $130, Now $78 (40% off)
- adidas Trae Young 2.0 "Trae-tlien" - Was $140, Now $84 (40% off)
UK deals:
- adidas Ozweego "Silver Green" - Was £90, Now £54.90 (39% off)
- adidas NMD_R1 "White Tint" - Was £120, Now £72 (40% off)
- adidas Adifom Q "Halo Blue Black" - Was £90, Now £60.30 (33% off)
- adidas Continental 80 Stripes "Cloud White Vivid Red" - Was £85, Now £57.80 (32% off)
- adidas Continental 80 "Cloud White Scarlet" - Was £85, Now £61.20 (28% off)
Top deals elsewhere
- Vans Old Skool "Dazzling Blue" - Was $70, Now $54.95 (21% off) at Vans
- New Balance 650 "Black Red" - Was $139.99, Now $99.99 (26% off) at New Balance
- PUMA Astro Kick "High Rise" - Was $60, Now $35.99 (40% off) at PUMA
- Nike Air Force 1 Low Colour of the Month "Jewel Yellow" - Was £115, Now £75 (35% off) at Size?
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star "Crafted Patchwork" - Was £70, Now £39.99 (43% off) at Converse
