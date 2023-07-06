Best Fitness Deals 2023

It's no secret that building a home gym or upgrading your workout essentials can often come with a hefty price tag. But worry not, as we've rounded up some of the best fitness deals available now to take away the hassle of scouring the web yourself.

From some of the best fitness watches on the market to top-tier adjustable dumbbells, there are some serious savings to be made on sports gear and technology at this moment in time, helping you revamp your fitness gear without breaking the bank.

We'll also be regularly updating this list to ensure you never miss out on the latest and greatest fitness deals. So bookmark this page, stay tuned, and take your home gym or fitness setup to the next level.

Fitness deal of the day

Garmin Forerunner 245

Credit: Garmin

The Garmin Forerunner 245 may be a slightly older model, but it's still packed with features that make it one of the best Garmin watches on the market. From its wide range of built-in sports apps, its daily workout suggestions, and providing you with your own personal coach, it's still an exceptional device for fitness.

What's even better is that it is now on sale at Amazon, costing just $199.94 (£169.99) at the time of writing. That's a 43% saving (16% in the UK) you don't want to miss out on.

Read More: Best running watches

US fitness deals

Read More: Best running headphones

UK fitness deals

Read More: Best massage guns