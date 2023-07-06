Best Sportswear Deals 2023

For the passionate athlete or fitness enthusiast, finding high-quality sportswear that not only enhances performance but also fits within the budget can be a challenging task. Fortunately, there are always savings to be made on this stuff, which is why we've put together a list of the best sportswear deals available now to help you find your next bargain purchase.
From some of the best running shoes on the market to top-tier football cleats, we've picked out some amazing discounted products for your upcoming sports season, trip to the gym, or cardio session.
But that's not all - we'll also be updating this list on a regular basis to ensure you can stay up-to-date with all the latest deals top sportswear brands have to offer. On that note, let's begin with our deal of the day...
Sportswear deal of the day
Jordan Why Not .6
Russell Westbrook's 6th signature shoe, the Jordan Why Not .6, is well worth considering for the basketball court. Featuring a synthetic leather and airy ripstop upper, a midfoot plate for stability, and a large-volume forefoot Zoom Air unit for better energy returns, this sneaker has a lot to offer to improve your game.
And now you can pick up this signature shoe for just $84.97, meaning it's now 39% off the original retail price and, as a result, it slots straight into the mix with some of the best budget basketball shoes on the market. Don't miss out on this great saving.
US sportswear deals
- Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Basketball Shoes - Were $160, Now $116.97 (26% off)
- Nike Force Zoom Trout 8 Pro Baseball Cleats - Were $85, Now $53.97 (36% off)
- adidas Adizero 12.0 Flash Football Cleats - Were $130, Now $72 (45% off)
- New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced Running Shoes - Were $79.99, Now $159.99 (50% off)
- Under Armour HOVR Machina 3 Running Shoes - Were $150, Now $114.97 (23% off)
- Nike Sportswear Windrunner Jacket - Was $128.19, Now $84.07 (34% off)
- Franklin Sports Field Master Series Baseball Glove - Was $25.99, Now $18.49 (29% off)
- Under Armour Velocity 2.0 ¼ Zip - Was $45, Now $31.97 (29% off)
- adidas City Escape Track Jacket - Was $90, Now $45 (50% off)
- Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Running Pants - Was $75, Now $41.97 (44% off)
UK sportswear deals
- Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite Football Boots - Were £234.95, Now £164.47 (29% off)
- Nike Pegasus FlyEase Running Shoes - Were £109.95, Now £65.97 (40% off)
- adidas TOUR360 XT-SL 2.0 Golf Shoes - Were £140, Now £70 (50% off)
- New Balance Fresh Foam X Lav v2 Tennis Shoes - Were £140, Now £98 (30% off)
- PUMA PWRFrame TR 2 Nova Shine Training Shoes - Were £75, Now £38 (49% off)
- PSG Strike Dri-FIT Knit Tracksuit - Was £114.95, Now £57.47 (50% off)
- adidas Rekive Shorts - Were £45, Now £26.10 (42% off)
- New Balance Heathertech T-Shirt - Was £30, Now £21 (30% off)
- Under Armour Challenger Training Top - Was £23, Now £16 (30% off)
- adidas Women's 3 Stripes Sports Tights - Was £34.50, Now £25.99 (25% off)
