Gran Turismo 7 Tracks: Trial Mountain, Daytona, PS5, next-gen, gameplay, trailer & more

GT7’s reveal video showed us some of the game’s circuits, but where else will be able to drive?

Gran Turismo 7 was announced last month alongside Sony’s next-gen console, the PS5. Gran Turismo is one of Playstation’s oldest and most popular racing simulators and GT7 has us all excited.

There’s still a lot that’s unknown about GT7, including which circuits will be available to race around.

If you dissect the reveal trailer though, there are more than a few clues as to what tracks will be in GT7. Here’s what we know so far!

Confirmed circuits

Gran Turismo 7’s announcement trailer showcased a few laps of racing around Trial Mountain. Trial Mountain is a fictional GT circuit, one of many original tracks in the series.

According to Sarah, (your guide in the GT World) Trial Mountain has been “renovated recently” so it will be different to what we’re used to in previous GT instalments.

ALPINE ROUTE: The trailer treated us to racing action around Trial Mountain

Also visible on the race selection screen are the Northern Isle Speedway, Willow Springs International Raceway and the Daytona International Speedway.

If you look very closely, the Blue Moon Bay Speedway also shows up before Sarah blocks the logo.

We only saw some North American circuits in this reveal, but there will also be tracks in Europe and Japan.

GT Sport’s tracks

CONTINUING THE LEGEND: GT Sport had some stunning venues, GT7 won’t change that

Presuming that GT7 will maintain the list of circuits from Gran Turismo Sport while adding new circuits, these are what we can expect to see:

Interlagos

Monza

Autopolis

Brands Hatch

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de la Sarthe

Spa-Francorchamps

Fuji

Goodwood

Mount Panorama (Bathurst)

Nurburgring

Red Bull Ring

Tsukuba

Laguna Seca

As well as the following original circuits:

Alsace

Lago Maggiore

Broad Bean

Circuit de Sainte-Croix

Dragon Trail

Kyoto Driving Park

Sardegna

Special Stage Route X

Additionally, there are multiple variations to some of the above tracks.

Potential circuits

We can dig a little deeper into the realms of speculation from the reveal trailer. There are nine red dots on the map of the USA in the video, meaning that we can guess which tracks these are.

CUTTING EDGE: Where else could we be heading in GT7?

Two are obviously Trial Mountain and Daytona, as these are selected in the trailer, while Northern Isle, Willow Springs and Blue Moon Bay make up three more.

That leaves four more, and we presume that they will be the Texas Motor Speedway, Laguna Seca, Phoenix Raceway and an unknown original track.

Of course, there are original tracks which could be almost anywhere in the US, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to know for sure. This also won’t be an exhaustive list, there will probably be more than nine US tracks in GT7.

Further to the GT Sport list, it’d be great to have some of the following circuits in GT7:

Suzuka

Indianapolis

Silverstone

Algarve International Circuit

Monaco

Circuit Gilles Villenueve

Zandvoort

Circuit of the Americas

Some of the above have been in previous GT titles, so Polyphony know them well. With more processing power avaialable than ever before with the PS5, we’d like to see the biggest and most comprehensive GT ever for GT7.

Of course, you should also be able to design your own circuits, just like in previous GT games, making the list of circuits available effectively endless.