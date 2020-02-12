Gran Turismo 7: Will the PS5 launch title be 8K ready?

Gran Turismo is widely regarded as one of the best racing sims around. The franchise has been going strong for over 20 years now, with GT Sport boasting 330 cars for racers to try and is still well-supported.

The series has always been exclusive to Sony, and rumours are that a new Gran Turismo will game will be released later this year as a launch title for the PlayStation 5.

Since then, more information has been circulating the internet relating to the upcoming racing simulator.

The next generation of picture resolution

THE FUTURE: Gran Turismo 7 could be one of the first video games to be ready for 8K resolution.

Each generation of console brings something new and revolutionary to the table, there has to be something to make gamers want to invest such a large amount of money in the new hardware.

Speculation has been rife as to what the PS5 will have bundled into its package. The Japanese gaming giant has said it will eliminate loading times, to create a truly fluid gaming experience for the player.

Another potential feature is that the PS5 will be able to play its game in 8K picture resolution.

The PS3 was the first of Sony’s consoles to play games in full HD (1080p) and the PS4 was a similar step up to 4K. 8K is the next logical step but how much of a leap in graphics will this translate to?

To put it into perspective, 4K has four times the resolution (number of pixels) as 1080p, which is already a very clear picture. 8K has four times as many as 4K, or 16 times the quality of full HD and is the highest possible resolution out there.

You may be wondering whether this is even possible and for that matter, whether it will be worthwhile implementing for Sony. Four times the pixels means four times the processing power to run but with the rate that technology advances, that won’t be an issue.

PS5 release date

SPECULATION: GT7 as a launch title means it will drop with the PS5

GT7 is almost certain to be a launch title with the PS5, so it should be out in that “Holiday 2020” window we have heard so often.

Dates ranging from early October to late November have been mooted but 20th November is the most-frequently uttered. We’ll get a better idea when the PS5 is revealed, though, which is strongly believed to be sometime in the next month.

