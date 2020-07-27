Forza Motorsport: Will it be available on Xbox One? Series X, Release date, gameplay, pre-order, trailer, & more

The Xbox Series X was finally revealed at the end of last year. Last week brought us the 2020 Xbox games Showcase and a sneak peak at what games to expect on the next-gen console.

One of those on show was the much-rumoured Forza Motorsport, the next sim racer from Turn 10. We were shown a quick trailer that was all captured inside the game's engine.

Will Forza also be available on current-gen though? Xbox gamers will be looking forward to this title but will they have to buy the Series X to do so?

The next generation of Forza

Although we thought it'd be called Forza 8, this game has been in the pipeline for some time now.

Whether Forza will be a launch title for the Series X is currently unknown, but rumours suggest it will hit shelves early next year.

Microsoft and Turn 10 will be keen to get Forza out as soon as possible because like Gran Turismo 7, it will show off the next-gen console's specs.

BEAUTIFUL: Forza's graphics look seriously impressive

In some ways, that fact alone will put the nail in the coffin for a Xbox One version of Forza.

Why would Turn 10 reduce their state-of-the-art racer for a console that will be unable to support new features and cutting-edge graphics?

Thinking cynically as well, Microsoft won't want the One to have the latest Forza, as having it as a Series X exclusive will drive sales up for the new console.

Xbox One gamers could get access

Of course, it is possible for Forza to be available on Xbox One. It's common for major sports games to be released on both current and next-gen around the transition periods between generations.

UPGRADE: Will Xbox One gamers have to make do with Forza 7?

For example, the original Xbox's final FIFA game was FIFA 07. This was released in 2006 despite the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005.

However, there are some issues here. Those that have attempted to use their old PC's to run modern games will know the difficulty in using ageing hardware to perform tasks it wasn't intended to.

If Forza was released on Xbox One, everything would have to be altered. From the textures and graphics, to the sound, and even the number of cars available will be downgraded or limited.

Will Turn 10 want to release a downgraded Forza on Xbox One? It's doubtful, but Xbox One gamers can still enjoy Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7.

Producing a game of a quality significantly below the current cutting edge won't make Turn 10 look good. Plus, Forza Horizon 4 came out in 2018 and Forza Street came out as recently as 2019.

Forza Motorsport has been one of the key games in the Xbox's rise to challenge Sony and Playstation.

The Gran Turismo v Forza rivalry has been raging for decades now and it's one that Forza has had the upper hand in since the Xbox 360 days.

Forza and Microsoft have a real challenge on their hands though, as Gran Turismo 7's trailer also looked very impressive.