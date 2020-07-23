Forza Motorsport REVEALED: Trailer, graphics, Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox Series X, next-gen, gameplay, & more

With Gran Turismo 7 announced as a PS5 game, Microsoft and Xbox were always going to respond with their own simulation racer.

Forza Motorsport is a cornerstone of Xbox and one of the most impressive racing sims in recent console generations.

Let's delve into everything that we know so far!

Reveal trailer breakdown

The reveal trailer was brief, but there was plenty to go on.

The reveal began with a camera panning around a garage, showing helmets and high-performance cars. There's also what looks like a photography studio too, so expect this to be where your photo mode will be housed.

When then get a brief shot of sports cars racing around Laguna Seca's famous Corkscrew complex.

A compilation of cars racing at Laguna Seca and your garage then follow, this game look gorgeous!

It should also be noted that the trailer was all captured in-engine i.e. these will be the graphics you'll see when you pick up the game.

You can see the full trailer for yourself here:

Graphics

Before the trailer showed, it was confirmed that Forza Motorsport will run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X.

Ray tracing has also been a buzz word of the next generation of consoles and that's something that we will see in Forza.

Release Date

No confirmation was made for the game's release date, but it's likely that Forza will be a launch title for the Series X.

The Xbox Series X is slated to come out in "Holiday 2020", so anywhere from October to December this year.