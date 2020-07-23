header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Motorsport

23 Jul 2020

Forza Motorsport REVEALED: Trailer, graphics, Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox Series X, next-gen, gameplay, & more

Forza Motorsport REVEALED: Trailer, graphics, Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox Series X, next-gen, gameplay, & more

Turn 10's next-gen racer got its official reveal in today's Xbox's 2020 Showcase.

Jump To
link decal

Reveal trailer breakdown

link decal

Graphics

link decal

Release Date

With Gran Turismo 7 announced as a PS5 game, Microsoft and Xbox were always going to respond with their own simulation racer.

Forza Motorsport is a cornerstone of Xbox and one of the most impressive racing sims in recent console generations.

Let's delve into everything that we know so far!

Reveal trailer breakdown

The reveal trailer was brief, but there was plenty to go on.

The reveal began with a camera panning around a garage, showing helmets and high-performance cars. There's also what looks like a photography studio too, so expect this to be where your photo mode will be housed.

When then get a brief shot of sports cars racing around Laguna Seca's famous Corkscrew complex.

A compilation of cars racing at Laguna Seca and your garage then follow, this game look gorgeous!

It should also be noted that the trailer was all captured in-engine i.e. these will be the graphics you'll see when you pick up the game.

You can see the full trailer for yourself here:

Graphics

Before the trailer showed, it was confirmed that Forza Motorsport will run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X.

Ray tracing has also been a buzz word of the next generation of consoles and that's something that we will see in Forza.

Release Date

No confirmation was made for the game's release date, but it's likely that Forza will be a launch title for the Series X.

The Xbox Series X is slated to come out in "Holiday 2020", so anywhere from October to December this year.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy