Inside Xbox July 2020 COUNTDOWN: Xbox 20/20, event date, rumors, news, updates, games, reveals & more

What games could feature in this month’s Microsoft showcase of their next-gen console?

It’s a new month and with it comes an expected Xbox event.

Players everywhere are waiting for more news about the Xbox Series X and its games.

Let the countdown begin.

There’s no firm date for the show that fans can circle in their calendar, however there are some hints floating around.

After the incredible display Sony put on with their PS5 reveal in June, Xbox fans are hoping they can reclaim the bragging rights.

It looks like the stream will be on the week of 20 July. Whether that is the 20th itself or later in the week we don’t know. Yet.

What games will feature?

The last Inside Xbox stream had several smaller titles as well as Madden 21 reveal and the DIRT 5 announcement.

So what could fans see this time?

Halo Infinite

The one title all Xbox fans want to hear more about is Halo Infinite.

A recent teaser about the villains of the game only increased the hype.

The game is expected by many to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21: New Trailer, Release Date, Pre-order & more

Gamers are waiting with bated breath for confirmation of release date or a glimpse of gameplay. It might be a long-shot for Halo Infinite to feature this month though.

FIFA 21

After Madden 21 featured last time, it’s reasonable to expect EA to return with FIFA 21 this month.

FEEL NEXT LEVEL: Mbappe has featured heavily so far, will he be the cover star?

We’ve already seen a glimpse of gameplay and news, but things like the cover star are yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 – Cover stars, release date, & more

Fans are keen to get a sense of the new game before they pre-order, and after a low-key EA Play there are still big questions around FIFA 21 that need answering.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

While Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed title got a big cinematic trailer at the last Xbox event, the lack of gameplay frustrated fans.

FIGHT ME: Valhalla is focused on the Vikings!

If there is any gameplay footage ready, then expect it to feature in this month’s show!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Next-Gen: Free Upgrade to New Consoles, New Features Revealed