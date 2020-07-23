Forza Motorsport vs Gran Turismo 7: Release dates, trailers, graphics, cars, tracks, news & more

Two next-gen racers are coming down the road. Which one should you be looking to buy?

As the two console giants go head to head this winter with their latest hardware, the battle of the exclusive racing games will be key to a lot of fans.

Now that Forza Motorsport has been confirmed, let’s see how it matches up against Gran Turismo 7.

Neither Gran Turismo 7 or Forza Motorsport has announced a release date.

While gamers want both to be launch titles for the Xbox Series X and PS5, that is unlikely.

Forza is in “early development”, and while GT7 is further down the development path it hasn’t been announced as a launch title for the PS5. If it was close to done it would surely be confirmed as one.

It’s likely that both games will arrive in early 2021, especially if coronavirus continues to play havoc with working life.

Trailers

We’ve had a look at both games now, albeit in limited trailers.

The GT7 trailer dropped first, and blew everyone away.

With a good deal of in-race footage and a peek at career mode, we certainly know more about the game than we normally would at this stage.

The Forza Motorsport trailer, which only just arrived, was far more brief.

With less gameplay and fewer cars on show, its safe to say that Gran Turismo 7 leads the way with trailers.

Graphics

This might be where Forza takes the edge though.

LOOKING GOOD: Captured in-engine, Forza looks amazing

Xbox confirmed that Forza will play in 4K and at 60 fps. Both trailers look amazing, but that guarantee of gameplay visuals is something GT7 cannot boast.

Polyphony has made some bold statements about pushing the boundary, but without guaranteeing anything.

The PS5 is capable of 8K (!!) resolution, but probably not while gaming.

We expect GT7 will run in 4K at 60 fps, but that’s no certainty just yet.

Cars & tracks

Neither side has given us a full look at the all-important car & track content.

WELCOME BACK: Trial Mountain was sorely missed in GT Sport

Both should be extensive though. Forza showed off Laguna Seca in their trailer, while GT7 took us to Trial Mountain.

A handful of cars have been displayed, but striking the balance between depth of class & period on offer with high fidelity and quality will be crucial.

Which is the best?

It’s tough to say at this point, but we’ve seen more of GT7 so you have to give the PS5 title the edge right now.

The return of Trial Mountain, the glorious gameplay, and the likelihood of it arriving sooner all gives GT7 the air of being the next-gen racer to buy.

