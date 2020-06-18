DIRT 5 Release Date: ANNOUNCED – launch date, Xbox One, PS4, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X & more

The official date has been revealed – get ready to conquer the off-road world in this Codemasters game.

The announcement of DIRT 5 came as something of a surprise, but the stunning visuals and wide range of locations and cars have plenty of people excited about its release.

Now we have a firm release date to look forward to!

We now know that DIRT 5 will arrive on 9 October.

That will put the game out before the next-gen consoles of the Xbox Series X and PS5.

EPIC LOCATIONS: DIRT 5 takes players around the world

We already know that DIRT 5 will be on the next-gen consoles. Fans will have to wait until the hardware release dates are announced to know when they’ll be able to race on next-gen.

Career mode

Along with the firm release date announcement came a trailer showing off just how much depth there will be in the career mode.

DIRT 5’s mentor Alex Janicek is voiced by the iconic Troy Baker, and who else could play the antagonist Bruno Durand other than Nolan North. They are the driving narrative behind your on-track success or failure.

That isn’t all though, the narrative of the story is also driven by Donut Media’s James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes via podcasts. Joining them will be special guests Jamie Chadwick and YouTuber SLAPTrain.

Pre-order DIRT 5

You can guarantee yourself a copy of this amazing off-road racer by pre-ordering here.

