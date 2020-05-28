PS Plus June 2020 News: Star Wars: Battlefront II, Call of Duty WWII ANNOUNCED, Release Date, Weekend Offer & More

One game has already been revealed for PS Plus June, and now the rumours have come true!

Here's what we know about this month's drop so far.

Star Wars: Battlefront II

After a ton of speculation online, it has been announced that Star Wars: Battlefront II will be the next game for June's PS Plus lineup.

It will be available to play from 2 June 2020, so next Tuesday!

With more than 25 free game updates since launch, which include Co-Op, huge offline battles and more - this title will surely keep you occupied!

A SURPRISE TO BE SURE! But a welcome one!

PS Plus June Reveal & Release Date

PS Plus titles are usually revealed on the final Wednesday of the month, but this time we've got one early!

SURPRISE ATTACK! The title was announced earlier than usual

You'll be able to download Call of Duty WWII from Tuesday, 26 May 2020!

The release date for the rest of the content on Wednesday, 27 May.

Star Wars Battlefront II Leaked?

In a reported leakined Instagram post, Star Wars Battelfront II will feature in this month's PS Plus games.

RISE UP - Rey features (with her yellow lightsaber) in Star Wars Battlefront II

Play as a host of characters in the popular Star Wars title, ranging from Darth Maul to Princess Leia.

Or is it Spiderman?

Marvel's Spider-man has appeared on the PS Store for free - suggesting it will be part of June's PS Plus games.

FRIENDLY NEIGHBOURHOOD - June is likely to get your Spidey senses tingling

If this is true, what a lineup is already being assembled!

READ MORE: PS Plus June 2020 LIVE UPDATES

May's Free PS4 Games

PS Plus’s campaign included two epic simulators to get stuck into in May.

Farming Simulator 19

One of these games was the epic Farming Simulator 19.

THE PERFECT RETREAT: Become a modern farmer and develop your farm

Farming Simulator 19 returns with a complete graphics overhaul and the most complete farming experience ever!

READ MORE: Everything you should know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Develop your farm and fill it with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend!

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skyline is a single-player open-ended city-building simulation.

GUESS THE CITY: Residents of the Isle of Dogs might recognise this one

Players get the chance to engage in urban planning by controlling zoning, road placement, taxation, public services, and public transportation of an area.

PS Plus June Predictions

We got an unbelievable rally game and an action-adventure shooter in April – and May's titles took a big step away from this.

How will June's titles shape up considering the lack of pattern?

READ MORE: Predictions for PS Plus June 2020

Well, head over to our 'Predictions' article to see what we're expecting for June.

Weekend Offer

Can't wait for the release and need your fix this bank holiday weekend? Check out Overcooked 2, which is currently at 50% off at £9.99/ (approx $12.)

IT'S RAW! Perfection every time is the name of the game!

The game is perfect for co-op play for up to 4 players, and is an exciting and fresh take on the pressures of restaurant life!

Work against the clock and keep your cool - without burning any food!