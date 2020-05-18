PS Plus June 2020: Predictions – Assassin’s Creed, Borderlands, Shadow of Mordor, Reveal Date, Release Date & More

We’ve seen a great variety of titles in recent months, so predicting June’s free titles may be a little tricky.

We had to wait a week longer than usual for May’s free PS Plus titles, and it had some gamers up in arms!

We’ve seen a great variety of games in recent PS Plus campaigns, most notably in April where we received Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0.

Although May’s free titles dialled back on the action, we were provided with two excellent simulators, and now it’s time to start thinking about June.

Continue below as we name our predictions for PS Plus June, as well as the reveal date and other relevant information.

Predictions

We’ve seen such a variety of games in April and May that we don’t know what to expect from PS Plus June.

Continue below for our in-house team’s predictions.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Considering all of the news surrounding Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in recent weeks, this title would be rather fitting.

VENGEANCE: Avenge Ezio’s family across different games from the series, taking players through renaissance-era Europe

Widely considered as the best as the best in the series, the Ezio Collection would be an entry that changes the game for PS Plus’ monthly campaign.

In this collection, players will learn the way of the Assassins, getting vengeance for the betrayal of their family in settings ranging from 15th-century Renaissance Italy to 16th-century Constantinople.

Borderlands: GOTY Edition

Gearbox released Borderlands: The Handsome Collection back in 2015, and it was a baffling collection that included remastered versions of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, but not the original game.

JUST A DREAM: We would love to see this open-world action RPG release at the end of the month

A remastered, GOTY edition of the original then dropped in April 2019, so we want to see it in June’s PS Plus drop.

Shadow of Mordor

Winner of over 50 “Best of 2014” Awards including Game of the Year, Shadow of Mordor is our final prediction for June.

MY PRECIOUS: Wander around middle-earth and try to avoid confrontation in this game

Filled to the brim with LOTR lore, this game is the perfect fit for any lover of science-fiction and fantasy games.

The climbing and parkour mechanics in this game are comparable to those employed in Assassin’s Creed titles and Dying Light.

PS Plus‘ free titles are always revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

ISOLATION: With the lockdown in full effect, PS Plus has become a big source of excitement for PS gamers

This pattern stood true for PS Plus May, so we can expect June’s free titles to be revealed on Wednesday 27 May.

The games will, therefore, release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which is 2 June 2020.