PS Plus May 2020: When Can I Download? Release Date, Reveal Date, Latest Deals & more

Last month we had to wait longer than usual for our games – here’s how the timeline for May looks.

Last month we saw Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 drop with PS Plus – two excellent games in very different genres.

Therefore, this month, we’re expecting another set of huge titles to make staying inside that much easier.

We’ve already named our predictions for this month’s PS Plus campaign, but here we will inform you of the reveal date, when you can download May’s games, and a few deals from the PS Store’s Spring Sale.

Based on the pattern that we have seen in recent months, we are expecting to see May’s titles arrive on Wednesday 29 May.

HORIZON: Wouldn’t it be great if we saw this epic RPG in May’s free games selection

That is if these titles do not get leaked early for the third-month straight!

Expect to see the games release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which would be Tuesday 5 May.

This means that gamers will be able to download the game on the first Tuesday of May.

Spring Sale Deals

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.