[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PS Plus

PS Plus May 2020: When Can I Download? Release Date, Reveal Date, Latest Deals & more

Last month we had to wait longer than usual for our games – here’s how the timeline for May looks.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Apr 14, 2020
ps plus may 2020 free ps4 games release reveal download date

Last month we saw Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 drop with PS Plus – two excellent games in very different genres.

Therefore, this month, we’re expecting another set of huge titles to make staying inside that much easier.

We’ve already named our predictions for this month’s PS Plus campaign, but here we will inform you of the reveal date, when you can download May’s games, and a few deals from the PS Store’s Spring Sale.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
2 Release Date
3 Reveal date
4 Spring Sale Deals

Release Date

Based on the pattern that we have seen in recent months, we are expecting to see May’s titles arrive on Wednesday 29 May.

horizon zero dawn
HORIZON: Wouldn’t it be great if we saw this epic RPG in May’s free games selection

That is if these titles do not get leaked early for the third-month straight!

Reveal date

Expect to see the games release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which would be Tuesday 5 May.

READ MORE: New Character coming to Apex Legends Season 5

This means that gamers will be able to download the game on the first Tuesday of May.

Spring Sale Deals

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

days gone spring sale
DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99. 

READ MORE: Our Predictions for PS Plus May

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon