PS Plus April 2020 Free PS4 Games Prediction: Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, Horizon Zero Dawn, March's Free Games, Deals, Discounts & more

March’s PS Plus games were released only a couple of weeks ago, but now we can steer our attention to the future, as April's games are just around the corner.

PS Plus membership includes a whole of fantastic benefits, but the main aspect of the subscription is the free games made available to members every month.

Sony has set its standards high so far in 2020, with the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection made available in January, followed by Bioshock: The Collection in February.

We're expecting big things for April (especially now that most PS Plus users will be in isolation thanks to the spread of COVID-19), so what will tomorrow's campaign contain?

Keep reading for our April 2020 predictions.

So far this year, we've seen the Nathan Drake Collection and the Bioshock collection, so what's in store for us in April?

April 2020 Predictions

It's that time of the month again!

We failed to guess the PS4 free games for March, but that won't stop us from wrongly predicting PS Plus' free games for the rest of the year!

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Considered by many Assassin's Creed fans as the best collection, the Ezio Collection would be an entry that single-handedly makes up for last month's free games.

VENGEANCE: Avenge Ezio's family across three different games from the series, taking players through renaissance-era Europe

The Ezio Collection includes the acclaimed single-player campaigns from Assassin's Creed II, Brotherhood and Revelations.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: release date, specs, designs, games, price & everything else you need to know

In this collection, players will learn the way of the Assassins, getting vengeance for the betrayal of their family in settings ranging from 15th-century Renaissance Italy to 16th-century Constantinople.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is the hunter-gatherer game that could be compared to Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but it does enough to set itself apart from these games.

HUSH: You'll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You'll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to survive.

The game was widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus' April games list.

March's Free Games

Last month we only saw a couple of games (despite receiving the full Bioshock collection in February with an additional game on top), so we're expecting some big things for April.

That said, here are the games that are still available to download and play for the next few weeks.

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus' glorious storyline focuses on a young man named Wander, who enters a forbidden land.

WANDER AROUND: The vast wasteland is filled with giant monsters, so you'll need to keep your wits about you

Shadow of the Colossus' glorious storyline focuses on a young man named Wander, who enters a forbidden land.

Wander is left to wander across a vast wasteland on horseback and defeat sixteen massive beings, known simply as 'colossi'.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: release date, specs, designs, games, price & everything else you need to know

Though the gameplay has been labelled as repetitive by some critics, the game's unique graphical style makes it well worth checking out this month.

Sonic Forces

Sonic Forces sees Sonic joining a resistance force, all in order to stop Doctor Eggman.

MODERN: This screenshot depicts Sonic in the "modern" game mode that recent Sonic titles have employed

It features three gameplay modes:

"Classic", featuring the iconic side-scrolling gameplay of the original Sega games.

"Modern", showing off 3D gameplay similar to Sonic Unleashed and Sonic Colors.

A final mode featuring the "Avatar", which uses the player's very own custom character.

READ MORE: PS5: Disturbing trailer spells out the end for PS4

So PS Plus members will be able to enjoy both of these games from now to 7 April.

Deals & Discounts

There are a number of games currently listed at discounted rates on the PlayStation store.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS: There are over 100 titles currently on sale on the PlayStation website, so you ought to head over there now!

One of them is Marvel’s Spiderman: Game of the Year Edition, which you can save 25% on.

Another classic listed on their site is GTA V, which is being offered in three different bundles – the cheapest of which is listed at £28.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: release date, specs, designs, games, price & everything else you need to know

God of War and Rocket League are both sitting around the £12 mark, if you feel like picking up either of the iconic games.