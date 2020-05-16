PGA Tour 2K21 PS4: Release Date, Pre-Order, MyPLAYER and more

PGA Tour 2K21 will be landing in just a few months and anticipation is high for the upcoming golfing title.

It'll be arriving on multiple platforms, but let's take a look at everything we know so far on the PGA TOUR 2K21 PS4 edition.

PGA Tour 2K21 PS4 edition

Xbox One, PC via Steam, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and of course, PS4 will play host to the PGA Tour 2K21 title.

Next-Gen?

There's no official news just yet if there PGA Tour 2K21 will be re-released on Next-Gen consoles.

At the moment the title is set for release 3 months ahead of the Holiday 2020 release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

CELEBRATE: We're not far off the next instalment in the golfing franchise

PS4 Release Date

PGA Tour 2K21 will release on Friday, 21 August 2020. This is also when the FedEx Cup Playoffs are teeing off, so double the excitement!

PS4 Price & Editions

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition will cost £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms, which includes the PS4.

There's a Digital Deluxe Edition which costs £59.99 / $69.99 on all platforms and is available via download only.

Pre-orders on PS4

Pre-orders on PS4 at the moment are only for physical copies of the game. Digital versions should be coming soon, however.

If you do decide to pre-order, there is a ton of swag that could be yours.

You'll receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack featuring Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

If you purchase the PGA Tour Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack, as well as the "Golden Touch" pack.

This features a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items.

Game modes on PS4

There are some great game modes to choose from in the game, let's take a look at what's on offer.

PGA Tour Career Mode

Do you have what it takes to become the next golfing super-star? Begin your journey and see if you can be crowned the next FedExCup Champion.

Justin Thomas and the other 11 PGA Tour pros will stand in your way to glory!

MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER is back and looks better than ever. The mode allows you to create your own player and take on the world's best.

You'll be able to personalise your character with officially licensed brands in the game.

From equipment to apparel, brands such as Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf, and more will be there for the taking!

DON'T MESS UP MY THREADS: Deck your character out with some of the latest golfing attire

Multiplayer

Multiplayer is coming to PS4, and will be both online and offline.

Courses

The teaser trailer gave us a look at The Players Championship at Sawgrass, so we will be seeing it feature in PGA Tour 2K21.

The full trailer showed even more! Here's what we saw:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run

3M Open - TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship - Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio

NICE FAIRWAY: Courses look accurate and polished from what we've seen

A total of 15 real-life courses will be in the game, and that's not counting the courses made with the course creator.

The feature allows you to build and share your custom builds with friends and the community!

For everything you need to know and more of PGA Tour 2K21, best sure to check back in with us.