PGA Tour 2K21 MyPlayer: Everything you need to know

PGA Tour 2K21 is just around the corner, and perhaps one of the most exciting parts about the game is MyPlayer.

But what exactly can we expect in the game, and how does it work?

Here's everything you need to know.

PGA Tour 2K21 MyPlayer

MyPlayer has become a staple with 2K, and stretches through many of their games, including the highly anticipated NBA 2K21.

IN THE 'DRIVING' SEAT: MyPlayer is all about your own character's progress in the game

The mode, as the name suggest, is very much about your own player in the game. Here's what to expect.

Build-a-golfer

In PGA Tour 2K21 you'll essentially be able to build your own golfing version of yourself in-game.

All the classic appearance customisation options are there, so you can spend as much time as you want to recreate your face for the game! You can adjust your weight and height too.

What's really exciting is the licensed clothing though.

COLLABORATION: Big names have collaborated with 2K

Deck your avatar out with brands like adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold and more.

But if you though you could just rock up looking like a Champion from the go, you're sorely mistaken.

You'll have to use your hard-earned in-game currency to purchase some of the items, but there are also other ways to unlock some serious threads.

Level progression earns new additions to your player's wardrobe, as do rival rewards or Sponsor Rewards.

But enough about clothing, what about the all-important tools of the trade - the clubs.

You'll be able to select which 14 clubs you carry, as you battle your way up the ranks in career mode, which will see you play in over 30 events on some of the most iconic courses on the PGA Tour.

Can you play as another golfer?

You cannot play as another golfer in PGA Tour 2K21, but you can play against them.

There's a fantastic line up of golfers who stand in your way to glory, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Best get practising!

Release Date & Pre-orders

PGA Tour 2K21 is coming out for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Stadia and PC on 21 August.

You can pre-order your copy right here, and gain access to some more extra swag for your MyPlayer, including the 2K/ Adidas CodeChaos pack, which you can check out in action below!

For everything PGA Tour 2K21, be sure to swing by again!