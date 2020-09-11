PES 2021 Day One Patch EXPLAINED – Content, Licences, Leagues, Download & more

Konami’s announced patch on day of release has raised a few eyebrows, so what does the update include?

Konami have announced a day one patch for PES 2021, but what does this mean?

An email from a Konami representative reads: “eFootball PES 2021 Season Update is a separate, individual product to PES 2020.”

“There will be a day one patch for players to download at launch, but this contains the latest metadata from football leagues and teams that finished their seasons before the new game went gold.”

What does this tell us?

The statements in the email imply that PES 2021’s disc is not the same as PES 2020.

This means those who purchase PES 2021 will only have to download a day one patch to update the metadata for leagues and teams.

However, we will not know, for sure, what is available to play offline, until the day of release.

What will the patch include?

The leagues listed below will not be available in League Mode, Master League or Become a Legend at launch.

Jupiler Pro League (Belgian League)

3F Superliga (Danish League)

Teams belonging to these leagues will temporarily be filed under the “Other (Europe)” category in-game.

Once their officially licensed data is implemented via the free day one patch, they will be moved to their appropriate categories.

The following leagues will be updated to the 2020-2021 season, via a Data Pack scheduled for release post-launch on October 22.

Serie A TIM, Serie BKT (Italian League 1st and 2nd Divisions)

Raiffeisen Super League (Swiss League)

Jupiler Pro League (Belgian League)

Süper Lig

Spanish League

Spanish 2nd Division

