PES

PES 2021 Manchester United Ratings REVEALED – Pogba, Fernandes & more

After a superb back end of the campaign, are the Red Devils ready to compete with Europe’s elite?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 4, 2020
pes 2021 ratings man utd fernandes

Manchester United bounced back last season, with the signing of Bruno Fernandes galvanising the side and thursting them into Europe.

With Konami revealing the ratings – how have United’s stars been scored on PES 2021?

Contents hide
1 Bruno Fernandes – 87
2 Paul Pogba – 86
3 Marcus Rashford – 84
4 Anthony Martial – 83
5 Nemanja Matic – 82

Bruno Fernandes – 87

Given his form since arriving at Old Trafford, there is little arguing that Bruno Fernandes is United’s best player.

bruno fernandes pes 2021 ratings 87
SPOT KICK KING – Bruno Fernandes has surged to United’s best player

The Portuguese netted 12 times in 22 appearances after his £68 million move – so how far can he go this season?

Paul Pogba – 86

The arrival of Fernandes seems to have lifted Paul Pogba, who looked to be on his way out of Manchester at the start of last season.

paul pogba pes 2021 ratings 86
POG-BACK – The Frenchman will need a response to get his rating back up to 88

Form now need to follow for the World Cup winner, and perhaps his ego will push him to becoming United’s top dog once again.

Marcus Rashford – 84

Perhaps the most beloved sportsman in the Britain at the minute, this could be Marcus Rashford’s season.

marcus rashford pes 2021 ratings 84
MAN OF THE PEOPLE – Rashford’s rating could explode this year

With 22 goals in 44 last term, the Englishman will look to improve on that even further, and lock down a starting spot for his country at the Euros.

Anthony Martial – 83

It’s still unclear whether Anthony Martial is a winger or striker, but the Frenchman is becoming clinical in front of goal.

anthony martial pes 2021 ratings 83
RENAISSANCE – Is Anthony Martial’s career receiving a second wind?

Like Rashford, he secured his most fruitful season at the Theatre of Dreams with 23 goals – so can he earn a first France cap since 2018?

Nemanja Matic – 82

Halfway through the season, Nemanja Matic’s United career looked over, but the balance the Serbian offers to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield turned him into a regular.

nemanja matic pes 2021 ratings 82
SERB’S UP – Matic looks to be Solskjaer’s best defensive protector

Matic will face stiff competition from Fred and Scott McTominay, and it remains to be seen how the manager utilises new signing Donny van de Beek.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

